Lennon Gallagher Talks Following In His Dad Liam's Footsteps

17th February 2017, 15:57

The son of the former Oasis frontman has revealed whether he'd get into the music business.

Lennon Gallagher Topman Catwalk

Lennon Gallagher has talked about the possibility of following in his father's footsteps when it comes to music.

When asked if he'd be interested in becoming a musician like his Oasis dad, the 17-year-old told i-D: "Nah. I mean I love listening to music, but I don't think I'm going to be doing it any time soon."

The A-Level student and model - who comes from Liam Gallagher's relationship with Patsy Kensit - also revealed his first love is acting.

"Theatre acting sounds really cool too, he gushed. "I'd love to do that but film acting is where it's at. I just want to see myself in the kinds of films that I grew up watching like Scarface, a lot of Scorsese movies."

Meanwhile, Lennon might have no interest in music, but his father is very much back on the scene, releasing his debut solo album and playing a string of festivals in 2017.

When asked about his new material, the Oasis man teased "Lennony vibes" and an acoustic sound. 

Comments

Now Playing

News