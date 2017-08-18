James Corden Hits Back At Liam Gallagher Over Carpool Karaoke Comments

WATCH: Foo Fighters Play Athens' Acropolis In Landmarks Live Trailer
Their gig at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus will be featured in the historic concert series, which is hosted by Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith.
The Late Late Show presenter has responded to the rocker calling him a "k**b head" and vowing never to appear on his famous series.
James Corden has hit back at Liam Gallagher, after he called him a "knob head" and put down his famous show.
When asked by GQ if he'd ever appear on Carpool Karaoke, the Oasis rocker said: “No fucking chance mate. With that fat bloke from Kevin and Perry?”
After being corrected by his girlfriend the show Corden appeared on was in fact Gavin And Stacey, he added: “I don’t need to watch it to know I won’t like it. James Corden is a knobhead,”
Asked by the Daily Beast if he'd seen Gallagher's comments, James Corden replied: “I did see that, yeah."
“God, I just don’t know how we’ll carry on,” he added sarcastically. “I don’t how we’ll even think of carrying on. Yeah, God, what will we do?”
Meanwhile, James Corden famous segment is still going strong with a brand new Apple series well underway.
Watch Metallica take part in the show here:
Dan Smith and co. have given their take on the punk trio's 1994 anthem for upcoming superhero series, The Tick.
