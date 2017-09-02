Liam Gallagher's 2017 UK Tour: Dates, Tickets, Venues & More

Liam Gallagher has finally put his fans out of their misery and confirmed he'll be embarking on a string of dates throughout the UK.

But just where is the Wall Of Glass singer visiting on his As You Were Tour? And when do tickets go on sale?

Radio X tells you everything you need to know here...

When does Gallagher's tour start and what cities is he going to?

Liam's tour kicks off in Northern Ireland with a date in October at Belfast's Ulster Hall. After a month off, the rocker will then embark on dates throughout December, which culminate in a show in his hometown of Manchester.

See the dates here:

Morning Boppers. Glad to announce UK Tour. As You We're. LG x pic.twitter.com/YcJz9EqiTO — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 31, 2017

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 8 September at 10am from ticketmaster.co.uk

Can I get them any earlier?

Yes. Fans can pre-order As You Were from the official webstore before 10am on 5 September to access exclusive pre-sale tickets from 6 September at 10am.



What can we expect to hear?

Just this week, the For What It's Worth singer took to Twitter to say he'd "potentially" be playing all the songs he sang in Oasis on the tour.

Every single oasis song that I sang is potentially on the set list for December tour as you fucking were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 31, 2017

While we know this would be impossible to fulfil as it would leave the rocker playing a 3-4 hour set, it does suggest we can expect more Oasis bangers we haven't heard performed in a while.

Watch Liam perform one song you probably won't be hearing on his tour, the Noel-sung Don't Look Back In Anger:

Play Liam Gallagher - Don't Look Back In Anger live at Glastonbury Gallagher sings the Oasis song for the first time ever. 24 June 2017. 00:41

SEE LIAM GALLAGHER'S FULL DATES BELOW:

30 October – Belfast, Ulster Hall



3 December – Leeds, First Direct Arena

4 December – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

6 December – Plymouth, Pavilions

7 December – London, Alexandra Palace

10 December – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

12 December – Birmingham, Arena

13 December – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

14 December – Brighton, Centre

16 December – Manchester, Arena

