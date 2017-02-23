Blossoms: "Liam Gallagher Should Win A BRIT Award Every Year"

WATCH: How Kings Of Leon Explain Sex On Fire To Their Kids Is Genius
Caleb and Nathan Followill discussed with Radio X's Gordon Smart how their children react to their music.
The band revealed they're fan of the former Oasis frontman and would probably "lick his face" if they met him.
Blossoms think Liam Gallagher deserves to win a BRIT Award every year because "he's Liam Gallagher".
The Charlemagne five-piece attended this year's ceremony at London's The O2 arena on Wednesday night (22.02.17), where they were nominated for British Breakthrough Act.
Speaking to NME, frontman Tom Ogden said: "Liam Gallagher should win an award every year, just for being Liam Gallagher. What I've heard his solo album sounds exciting."
Drummer Joe Donovan is also a massive fan of the Supersonic star and his older sibling Noel Gallagher, but fears he would "lick his face" if they ever met.
He added: "We're big fans of the Gallaghers and Oasis, so anything they do is gonna be dead exciting. I just hope I don't bump into him at one of these things because I'm a full-on fan boy and I'd just lick his face."
Meanwhile, on their follow-up to their self-titled debut record, Ogden said fans can expect a "Kylie Minogue meets New Order sound".
Asked if he finds it tough writing songs, he laughed: "I'm just crumbling inside - I might just joss it after this and just leave it. I've been writing for a second album. I'm confident.
"I just carried on writing after the first one, really.
"I'm always writing and it's exciting. We're not in a rush to release it, but we don't want to wait too long. I've been demoing stuff and it sounds really good."
