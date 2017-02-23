Blossoms: "Liam Gallagher Should Win A BRIT Award Every Year"

Blossoms think Liam Gallagher deserves to win a BRIT Award every year because "he's Liam Gallagher".

The Charlemagne five-piece attended this year's ceremony at London's The O2 arena on Wednesday night (22.02.17), where they were nominated for British Breakthrough Act.

Speaking to NME, frontman Tom Ogden said: "Liam Gallagher should win an award every year, just for being Liam Gallagher. What I've heard his solo album sounds exciting."

Drummer Joe Donovan is also a massive fan of the Supersonic star and his older sibling Noel Gallagher, but fears he would "lick his face" if they ever met.

He added: "We're big fans of the Gallaghers and Oasis, so anything they do is gonna be dead exciting. I just hope I don't bump into him at one of these things because I'm a full-on fan boy and I'd just lick his face."

Meanwhile, on their follow-up to their self-titled debut record, Ogden said fans can expect a "Kylie Minogue meets New Order sound".

Asked if he finds it tough writing songs, he laughed: "I'm just crumbling inside - I might just joss it after this and just leave it. I've been writing for a second album. I'm confident.

"I just carried on writing after the first one, really.

"I'm always writing and it's exciting. We're not in a rush to release it, but we don't want to wait too long. I've been demoing stuff and it sounds really good."