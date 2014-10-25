Beady Eye announce split

Liam Gallagher has tweeted that his post-Oasis band have called it a day. He wrote: "Beady Eye are no longer. Thanks for all your support."

Beady Eye are no longer. Thanks for all your support. LGx — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 25, 2014

Beady Eye featured former Oasis members Andy Bell, Gem Archer and Chris Sharrock, plus former Kasabian man Jay Mehler.



Their first album, Different Gear Still Speeding, was released in February 2011 and a follow-up, BE, appeared in June of last year. The band opened the Other Stage at Glastonbury 2013.



It's not clear from this brief statement whether Liam will now become a solo artist or whether it means he won't be working with the former Beady Eye members again.



Anyone expecting the imminent reunion of Oasis should bear in mind that Noel Gallagher has just announced his second album with the High Flying Birds, Chasing Yesterday, which will be released in March next year.