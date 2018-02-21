Liam Gallagher For Manchester Attack Tribute At BRIT Awards?

According to reports, the former Oasis frontman has joined the line-up as part of a tribute to the victims of last year's Manchester Arena terror attack.

Liam Gallagher could be set to perform at the BRIT Awards 2018 tonight (21 February).

According to reports, the Oasis rocker - who was born and raised in Manchester - has been convinced to take part in the segment after Ariana Grande cancelled her appearance.

The chief executive of the Brit Awards confirmed to Press Association that Ariana Grande has pulled out of a surprise performance at the ceremony due to illness.



The singer was due to appear in a tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing but is too unwell to travel.

Geoff Taylor told the BBC: “I can say that there will be something tonight, I can't say any more than that but people should tune in and watch.



"And hopefully it will be a fitting remembrance and recognition of what happened, which was so terrible."

A source told the Mirror Online: "It's a race against time to get someone to do what is very much the centre piece of the entire show. It will be the biggest talking point of the night. The whole industry wants to come together to pay their respects to the victims. The effects of that terrible night resonated far and wide in the music industry and it's only right everyone comes together to pay their respects."

According to The Sun, the tribute will see the names of those who lost their lives in the horrific incident displayed across a screen during the performance.

Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert saw Liam Gallagher sing Live Forever with Coldplay's Chris Martin for accompaniment.

Watch it below:

The benefit concert also saw Coldplay lead the crowd in a rendition of Oasis's Don't Look Back In Anger, which had become an anthem of defiance for Manchester.

Watch the moment below:

Earlier this month, Liam Gallagher announced he wasn't playing the BRITs, claiming the awards ceremony wouldn't allow him to perform live.

Taking to Twitter he wrote: