Liam Gallagher U-Turns On James Corden After Calling Him A "K**bhead"

10 October 2017, 12:10

James Corden and Liam Gallagher

The Wall Of Glass singer finally met Corden on The Late Late Show.

Liam Gallagher has had a change of heart about James Corden, and called him a "fine chap".

Taking to Twitter after appearing on the British comedian and presenter's Late Late show, Liam wrote: "On the late late show tonight and I've just bumped into the host James corden I gotta say he's a fine chap got that 1 wrong as you were LG x".

The comments come after Liam Gallagher previously slammed Corden's Carpool Karoke segment. When asked by GQ if he'd ever appear on the show, the Oasis rocker said: “No fucking chance mate. With that fat bloke from Kevin and Perry?”

After being corrected by his girlfriend the show Corden appeared on was in fact Gavin And Stacey, and being reminded that he's never watch the famous segment, Gallagher added: “I don’t need to watch it to know I won’t like it. James Corden is a knobhead."

Later when asked by the Daily Beast if he'd seen Gallagher's comments, James Corden replied: “I did see that, yeah."

“God, I just don’t know how we’ll carry on,” he added sarcastically. “I don’t how we’ll even think of carrying on. Yeah, God, what will we do?”

Watch Liam Gallagher's hilarious track-by-track of his As You Were album:

Photo credit: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images/Press

