Liam Gallagher Announces Two More Outdoor Dates For 2018

Find out where the former Oasis frontman is heading after selling out tickets to his Finsbury Park gig next year.

Liam Gallagher has added shows in Ireland and Northern Ireland to his outdoor dates for 2018.

After selling out tickets in minutes for his Finsbury Park gig, the Wall Of Glass singer will play shows at Dublin's Malahide Castle on Friday 15 June, followed by a gig at Belfast's Belsonic estival at Ormeau Park in Northern Ireland on Saturday 16 June.

Tickets for both shows are available to buy now.

Two weeks later the Oasis legend head down the road from his home in Highgate to play his Finsbury Park gig in north London on 29 June.

Reacting to overwhelming speed at which tickets sold out last month, Gallagher wrote: "WOW massive THANKYOU seriously blown away by all your support this is gonna be BIBLICAL as you were LG x".

WOW massive THANKYOU seriously blown away by all your support this is gonna be BIBLICAL as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 27, 2017

Meanwhile, the Paper Crown singer has teased his new video involves This Is England director Shane Meadows.

Taking to Twitter (though accidentally tagging a fan account) he joked that the film maker wanted to make a cameo as an "extra," writing: "Just bumped into @shadymeadows hitchiking to be an extra for the video as you were LG x".

Just bumped into @shadymeadows hitchiking to be an extra for the video as you were LG x pic.twitter.com/zSAomOV71H — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 6, 2017

However, it's more likely that the This Is England creator may be behind the video, as Liam later tweeted: "Massive thank you to shane meadows his crew and the beautiful people of Glasgow for making that the most pain free video of all time LG x".

Massive thank you to shane meadows his crew and the beautiful people of Glasgow for making that the most pain free video of all time LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 6, 2017

It's unclear what the shoot was for, but it appears it may have involved a mini-gig at the famous Scottish venue, where Oasis first got their big break and played the gig that led them to being signed by Creation Records.

Gallagher has also cleared up claims that he's drinking buddies with Pogues frontman Shane McGowan.

As reported by the likes of The Sun via the Daily Star, the Oasis and Pogues legend were said to be spotted trading stories and drinking in Highgate's Boogaloo bar and music venue.

However, taking to Twitter yesterday, Gallagher wrote: "I've never met Shane Macgowan in my life let alone had a drink with him as you were LG x".

I've never met Shane Macgowan in my life let alone had a drink with him as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 5, 2017

The outspoken rocker also appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox last Friday (3 November), where he discussed the fact that neither him nor his brothers Noel and Paul can swim.

Watch Channel 4's clip here:

The Stand Up 2 Cancer special - which saw the Oasis legend alongside his mum Peggy and his son Gene - also featured the likes of Ed Sheeran and Jeremy Corbyn.

Watch Liam Gallagher give a hilarious track by track of his debut As You Were album:

See Liam Gallagher's upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates:

2017:

3 December – Leeds, First Direct Arena

4 December – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

6 December – Plymouth, Pavilions

7 December – London, Alexandra Palace

9 December - Edinburgh, Sleep in the Park

10 December – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

12 December – Birmingham, Arena

13 December – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

15 December – Brighton Centre

16 December – Manchester, Arena

2018:

15 June - Dublin, Ireland, Malahide Castle

16 June - Belfast, Northern Ireland Belasonic

29 June - London, Finsbury Park