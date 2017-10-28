Why Liam Gallagher "Slipped Into A Coma" After Beady Eye...

28 October 2017, 09:30

The former Oasis frontman has spoken out about needing to sort out his personal life before embarking on a solo career.

Liam Gallagher has discussed the transition between being in a band and becoming a solo star as a sort of "coma".

The Wall Of Glass singer recently scored a UK No.1 with his debut solo album, As You Were, but has revealed he had to get his life in order first.

"I guess after Beady Eye sort of slipped into a coma, he told People magazine. "I needed time out to address some things in my personal life. Then after all that was sorted it was like, “It’s time to make a record!” 

Talking more about his second band, Gallagher reflected: "Obviously I would have liked Beady Eye to be a success but it wasn’t meant to be. I think the time off has done me a world of good."

It's not the first time Beady Eye has been mentioned this week, with Paul Weller comparing his new music to his band, and even saying some of the lyrics were "pony".

Liam did not take kindly to his opinions, however, taking to Twitter to write: "I don't give a fuck what Paul weller thinks I've never been 1 of his little bitches and he fucking knows it as you were LFUKING x".

It came after the Modfather was asked about new albums he'd been enjoying recently and he'd revealed: “I was lucky enough to get a copy of Noel Gallagher‘s [album] and I’ve really loved that. It’s a great record, I’ve been playing that loads.”

However, when quizzed if he'd heard Liam's No.1 solo debut, The Changingman responded: "I’ve heard a few songs, y’know. A couple of songs maybe.”

He added: “I’m glad for [Liam], I’m glad he’s got his own thing together and he’s out there doing it. I’m really pleased on that level.

“Musically, it just sounds like Beady Eye – which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it wasn’t a massive surprise or anything. But I think I’m more pleased that he’s out there doing that. The lyrics are pretty pony I thought, a little bit sub-standard.”

