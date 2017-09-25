Liam Gallagher Slams Brother Noel's "Psychedelic" Music

25 September 2017, 10:30

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher

The Wall Of Glass singer has taken to Twitter to criticise his estranged sibling, comparing his sound to a "vegetarian trying to sell you a kebab".

Liam Gallagher has hit out at his brother again, calling him "beige" and his forthcoming record a "snoozer".

The Ballad Of The Mighty I singer released the details of his new album, Who Built The Moon, and announced a new tour today (25 September), but his outspoken brother isn't having any of it.

After appearing to reference his brother's new psychedelic album trailer, Liam wrote on Twitter: "Psychedelic music by a beige drip is like a vegetarian trying to sell you a kebab as you were LG x"

Then referring to Paul Welller and Johnny Marr - who are credited as contributing to Noel's new album - he added: "It takes more than wheeling out your old mate uri geller and har mar superstar to make a so called out there record snoozer as you were LG".

Watch the album trailer here: 

Meanwhile, it seems Noel and Liam aren't the only familymembers feuding, with Liam's son Gene hitting out at Noel's daughter and his cousin Anais.

Watch Noel speaking about his new album with John Kennedy in May:

Noel Gallagher on his new album, Who Built The Moon?

Speaking to John Kennedy in May 2017.

01:06

Noel will play UK and Ireland dates across, which start in April 2018.

See his full dates below:

Sun 22 April - Brighton, Brighton Centre
Tue 24 April -  Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
Wed 25 April - Aberdeen, BHGE Arena
Fri 27 April - London, The SSE Arena Wembley
Mon 30 April - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Tue 1 May -  Birmingham, Birmingham Arena
Thu 3 May - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena
Fri 4 May - Manchester, Manchester Arena
Sun 6 May - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
Mon 7 May - Leeds, First Direct Arena
Wed 9 May - Belfast, The SSE Arena
Thu 10 May - Dublin, 3Arena

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 29 September from 9am. 

