Liam Gallagher Says BRITs Are “Too Scared” To Let Him Play

Liam Gallagher 2017. Picture: Rankin/Press

The event’s organisers have come under Liam’s beady eye for not letting him play at the BRIT Awards ceremony 2018 later this month.

Liam Gallagher has accused the organisers of the BRITs of being "too scared" to let him to perform at the ceremony.

The 45-year-old rock star has revealed he's been offered the opportunity to host the annual bash in London later this month, but his real ambition is to perform for his fans.

Liam wrote on Twitter: "So the Brit awards have ballooned it again as you were LG x”

He went on: “All I wanted to do was play LIVE but there too scared too cosy the cheeky c**ts asked me if I wanted to host it are they having a laugh LG x”

Liam has been nominated for the Best Male Solo Artist gong at this year's ceremony, where he will go up against Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Loyle Carner and Rag N' Bone Man for the coveted crown.

However, the former Oasis singer has not been afforded the opportunity to perform at the event, with that honour instead being handed to the likes of Foo Fighters, Rita Ora, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Stormzy, Rag N' Bone Man and Jorja Smith.

