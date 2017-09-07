Liam Gallagher Reassures Fans Over UK Tour Tickets

7th September 2017, 09:00

The Wall Of Glass singer has taken to Twitter to tell fans that the purchase of multiple tickets will be limited.

Liam Gallagher has told his fans to "stay cool" after they failed to get tickets to his upcoming As You Were tour.

The Rock 'N' Roll Star, who is set to embark on his first string of solo dates this year, gave fans who pre-ordered his album of the same name the opportunity to buy pre-sale tickets, but many were left disappointed.

However, taking to Twitter, Gallagher wrote: "We're sorting it out stay cool brothers n sisters as you were LFUKING".

Meanwhile, has been hanging out with Stormzy at the GQ Awards.

The Cigarettes & Alcohol rocker was pictured with the Cigarettes & Cush star, who was drinking a glass of wine and no doubt celebrating his win as the Copperdog Whisky Solo Artist of the Year.

And, it seems song titles aren't the only thing the outspoken pair have in common, with Stormzy calling Theresa May a "paigon" (backstabber) during his acceptance speech.

It's not the first time Liam Gallagher has shown love for grime artists, previously praising Skepta for his "look" and for "keeping it real".

The rocker also revealed his kids are a big fan of the genre on the whole, and hilariously called A$AP Rocky's name WhatsApp Ricky.

Tickets for Liam Gallagher's UK tour go on general sale on Friday from 10am

Liam has promised fans a setlist full of Oasis hits, taking to Twitter to tease he'd "potentially" be playing all the songs he sang in Oasis on the tour.

Watch Liam perform one song you probably won't be hearing on his tour, the Noel-sung Don't Look Back In Anger:

Liam Gallagher - Don't Look Back In Anger live at Glastonbury

Gallagher sings the Oasis song for the first time ever. 24 June 2017.

SEE LIAM GALLAGHER'S FULL DATES BELOW: 

30 October  – Belfast, Ulster Hall

3 December – Leeds, First Direct Arena
4 December  – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
6 December  – Plymouth, Pavilions
7 December – London, Alexandra Palace
10 December  – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
12 December  – Birmingham, Arena
13 December  – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
14 December  – Brighton, Centre
16 December  – Manchester, Arena

Chris Moyles Meets Liam Gallagher

