Liam Gallagher Reassures Fans Over UK Tour Tickets

Liam Gallagher has told his fans to "stay cool" after they failed to get tickets to his upcoming As You Were tour.

The Rock 'N' Roll Star, who is set to embark on his first string of solo dates this year, gave fans who pre-ordered his album of the same name the opportunity to buy pre-sale tickets, but many were left disappointed.

However, taking to Twitter, Gallagher wrote: "We're sorting it out stay cool brothers n sisters as you were LFUKING".

COOL IT OUT — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 6, 2017

We're sorting it out stay cool brothers n sisters as you were LFUKING — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 6, 2017

More tickets coming back on sale and we are enforcing limited per person & cancelling any multiple purchases more tickets go on sale Friday — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 6, 2017

Meanwhile, has been hanging out with Stormzy at the GQ Awards.

The Cigarettes & Alcohol rocker was pictured with the Cigarettes & Cush star, who was drinking a glass of wine and no doubt celebrating his win as the Copperdog Whisky Solo Artist of the Year.

Liam Gallagher and Stormzy at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. pic.twitter.com/7iXVQXsDxT — oasis world (@myoasisworld) September 5, 2017

And, it seems song titles aren't the only thing the outspoken pair have in common, with Stormzy calling Theresa May a "paigon" (backstabber) during his acceptance speech.

See it here:

It's not the first time Liam Gallagher has shown love for grime artists, previously praising Skepta for his "look" and for "keeping it real".

Man like Skepta keeping it real got to stand for something as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 18, 2017

The rocker also revealed his kids are a big fan of the genre on the whole, and hilariously called A$AP Rocky's name WhatsApp Ricky.

Tickets for Liam Gallagher's UK tour go on general sale on Friday from 10am, and you can buy them at the link below:]

Liam has promised fans a setlist full of Oasis hits, taking to Twitter to tease he'd "potentially" be playing all the songs he sang in Oasis on the tour.

Every single oasis song that I sang is potentially on the set list for December tour as you fucking were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 31, 2017

Watch Liam perform one song you probably won't be hearing on his tour, the Noel-sung Don't Look Back In Anger:

Play Liam Gallagher - Don't Look Back In Anger live at Glastonbury Gallagher sings the Oasis song for the first time ever. 24 June 2017. 00:41

SEE LIAM GALLAGHER'S FULL DATES BELOW:

30 October – Belfast, Ulster Hall



3 December – Leeds, First Direct Arena

4 December – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

6 December – Plymouth, Pavilions

7 December – London, Alexandra Palace

10 December – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

12 December – Birmingham, Arena

13 December – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

14 December – Brighton, Centre

16 December – Manchester, Arena

