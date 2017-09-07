Liam Gallagher Reassures Fans Over UK Tour Tickets

Get The Details Of Josh Homme's cBeebies Bedtime Story
The Queens Of The Stone Age frontman is set to follow in the footsteps of Tom Hardy and Guy Garvey in reading for the children's programme.
The Wall Of Glass singer has taken to Twitter to tell fans that the purchase of multiple tickets will be limited.
Liam Gallagher has told his fans to "stay cool" after they failed to get tickets to his upcoming As You Were tour.
The Rock 'N' Roll Star, who is set to embark on his first string of solo dates this year, gave fans who pre-ordered his album of the same name the opportunity to buy pre-sale tickets, but many were left disappointed.
However, taking to Twitter, Gallagher wrote: "We're sorting it out stay cool brothers n sisters as you were LFUKING".
COOL IT OUT— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 6, 2017
We're sorting it out stay cool brothers n sisters as you were LFUKING— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 6, 2017
More tickets coming back on sale and we are enforcing limited per person & cancelling any multiple purchases more tickets go on sale Friday— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 6, 2017
Meanwhile, has been hanging out with Stormzy at the GQ Awards.
The Cigarettes & Alcohol rocker was pictured with the Cigarettes & Cush star, who was drinking a glass of wine and no doubt celebrating his win as the Copperdog Whisky Solo Artist of the Year.
Liam Gallagher and Stormzy at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. pic.twitter.com/7iXVQXsDxT— oasis world (@myoasisworld) September 5, 2017
And, it seems song titles aren't the only thing the outspoken pair have in common, with Stormzy calling Theresa May a "paigon" (backstabber) during his acceptance speech.
See it here:
It's not the first time Liam Gallagher has shown love for grime artists, previously praising Skepta for his "look" and for "keeping it real".
Man like Skepta keeping it real got to stand for something as you were LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 18, 2017
The rocker also revealed his kids are a big fan of the genre on the whole, and hilariously called A$AP Rocky's name WhatsApp Ricky.
Tickets for Liam Gallagher's UK tour go on general sale on Friday from 10am, and you can buy them at the link below:]
Liam has promised fans a setlist full of Oasis hits, taking to Twitter to tease he'd "potentially" be playing all the songs he sang in Oasis on the tour.
Every single oasis song that I sang is potentially on the set list for December tour as you fucking were LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 31, 2017
Watch Liam perform one song you probably won't be hearing on his tour, the Noel-sung Don't Look Back In Anger:
Liam Gallagher - Don't Look Back In Anger live at Glastonbury
Gallagher sings the Oasis song for the first time ever. 24 June 2017.
00:41
30 October – Belfast, Ulster Hall
3 December – Leeds, First Direct Arena
4 December – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
6 December – Plymouth, Pavilions
7 December – London, Alexandra Palace
10 December – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
12 December – Birmingham, Arena
13 December – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
14 December – Brighton, Centre
16 December – Manchester, Arena
Find out what happened when Chris Moyles met Liam Gallagher:
Chris Moyles Meets Liam Gallagher
Watch the full, revealing interview here.
36:34
The Queens Of The Stone Age frontman is set to follow in the footsteps of Tom Hardy and Guy Garvey in reading for the children's programme.
According to a new survey, the singer-songwriter has helped increase the popularity of red haired men.
