Liam Gallagher For Pre-Birthday "Shindig" In Paris

20 September 2017, 14:08

Liam Gallagher at the Rock im Park music festival

The former Oasis frontman has shared his plans ahead of his 45th Birthday this Thursday.

Liam Gallagher has revealed he'll be having a party in Paris ahead of his birthday this week. 

Taking to Twitter, the Wall Of Glass singer told his 2.27 million followers:"Little shindig tnight in Paris can't wait as you were vive la France LG x".

The Wall Of Glass singer celebrates his 45th birthday the following day on Thursday 21 September, and while it's not clear if he'll be returning to the UK, he'll probably be giving his mother Peggy an invite.

Back in May, he slammed his brother Noel for not inviting their mum to his 50th birthday bash, tweeting  "Re potatoes 50th he's not invited none of his family not even his own mother says a lot about the man and his part planner pair of wankers".

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer did hold a Narcos-themed party, however, so it's hardly surprising that his elderly mother wasn't extended an invite.

Get all the best bits from Noel's bash here.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher prepares to release his debut solo album, As You Were, on 6 October this year: 

Watch him reveal what he thinks his brother will think of it in our interview:

Liam Gallagher: “Noel Will Dig My Solo Album”

02:39

Photo credit: PA/Daniel Karmann/dpa

