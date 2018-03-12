Liam Gallagher Pays Tribute To "Best Mam" Peggy

The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter to honour the Gallagher matriarch on Mother's Day.

Taking to Twitter on Mothering Sunday (11 March), the Oasis rocker wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to the best Mam in the world Peggy G as you were LG x"

Happy Mother's Day to the best Mam in the world Peggy G as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 11, 2018

And it wasn't just his mother who got a shoutout, with Gallagher seeming to show love for his girlfriend and manager Debbie Gwyther on International Women's Day.

Where would I be without my WOMAN as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 8, 2018

Meanwhile, Gallagher is set to headline the first ever RiZE Festival, which will take place in Hylands Park, Chemsford from 17-18 August this year.

The Paper Crown singer will also play a huge Finsbury Park gig on Friday 29 July, where Richard Ashcroft is rumoured to support.

Photo credit: Dan Callister/Liaison/Getty Images