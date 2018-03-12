Liam Gallagher Pays Tribute To "Best Mam" Peggy

12 March 2018, 12:28

Noel, Liam, Paul and Peggy Gallagher

The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter to honour the Gallagher matriarch on Mother's Day.

Liam Gallagher paid tribute to his mother Peggy.

Taking to Twitter on Mothering Sunday (11 March), the Oasis rocker wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to the best Mam in the world Peggy G as you were LG x"

And it wasn't just his mother who got a shoutout, with Gallagher seeming to show love for his girlfriend and manager Debbie Gwyther on International Women's Day.

Watch Liam Gallagher sing Wall Of Glass live on the Radio X rooftop:

Meanwhile, Gallagher is set to headline the first ever RiZE Festival, which will take place in Hylands Park, Chemsford from 17-18 August this year.

The Paper Crown singer will also play a huge Finsbury Park gig on Friday 29 July, where Richard Ashcroft is rumoured to support. 

VOTE FOR YOUR BEST OF BRITISH SINGLE HERE

Photo credit: Dan Callister/Liaison/Getty Images

Liam Gallagher Songs

Liam Gallagher Latest

See more Liam Gallagher Latest

Liam Gallagher at the NME Awards 2018

Liam Gallagher Cancels Show

Liam Gallagher 2017

Liam Gallagher and Stereophonics To Headline RiZE Festival 2018
Liam Gallagher live at Radio X

Watch Liam Gallagher Perform Live Forever Live And Acoustic

Ariana Grande and Liam Gallagher

Ariana Grande Approves Of Liam Gallagher's BRITs Tribute?

Liam Gallagher BRIT Awards 2018

Liam Gallagher BRIT Tribute To Manchester Terror Victims