Liam Gallagher To Get NME Godlike Genius Award 2017

The legend will be given the honour early next year…

Liam Gallagher is to pick up the Godlike Genius accolade at the 2018 VO5 NME Awards.

The former Oasis star will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Manic Street Preachers, Coldplay, Paul Weller, Dave Grohl, his own brother Noel Gallagher - who was given the honour in 2012 - and last year's winners Pet Shop Boys.

He’ll pick up the prestigious accolade at the annual ceremony at the O2 Academy in Brixton, on 14 February and Liam thinks the prize has been a long time coming.

He said: "I wanna thank the NME for their Godlike Genius award. It's about f**king time as far as I'm concerned."

NME bosses admit it was a "no brainer" to pass the award on to Liam this year.

Editor in Chief Mike Williams said: "Every once in a while you're faced with a decision that you might call a total no-brainer. Giving Liam Gallagher the 2018 Godlike Genius award falls into that category.

"Through his history, the tunes, the swagger and the sense of humour, Liam is one of the most iconic rock stars of all time. He's a frontman who knows the job description - look cool, belt it out, be totally Godlike - and I can't wait to see him take his rightful place on the throne in Brixton in February"

As well as picking up his award at the VO5 NME Awards, Liam will also perform a number of his songs on the night.

Voting is currently open for the other categories at the awards, and fans can buy tickets for the event from Friday (1 December 2017).