Liam Gallagher: My First Gig With Oasis Was Horrible

The Manchester legends gives us some tips on how to be a Rock ’N’ Roll Star - don’t invite your mates along.

Liam Gallagher has been talking to Radio X’s John Kennedy about his long and illustrious career as a musician… but reckons his first ever gig fronting Oasis wasn’t that good.

He recalled that he never officially performed with the pre-Oasis band The Rain, but made his debut with Guigsy, Bonehead and Tony McCarroll at the Boardwalk venue in Little Peter Street, Manchester.

The band had been rehearsing in the basement of the club for a while, and finally got a slot to perform "upstairs" on 18 August 1991.

Liam recalled: “It was horrible, because the only people there were your mates. It was a bit daunting trying act like Mick Jagger in front of your mates."

“They were just like, ‘Come on what the fuck are you doing, let’s go to the pub, stop all this guitar music, let’s go an watch the match.

“We said, if you’re gonna be here, skin up a lot more, clap loudly and stop tutting!

“But once you’ve done the hardest gig ever, the rest of them are plain sailing.”

Brother Noel was in the audience that night and quickly decided that Oasis could do a lot better...

Radio X will be hosting a very special Liam Gallagher Day on Sunday 18 February. Danny Wallace will be chatting to the singer on his Important Broadcast at 11am, while John Kennedy will take the legend back over his career before playing out the singer’s acoustic gig recorded live on the roof of Radio X’s studios, from 7pm on Sunday night.