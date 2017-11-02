Liam Gallagher Mocks Brother Noel’s “Scissor Player”

The younger sibling has taken to Twitter to comment on the new member of the High Flying Birds…

Liam Gallagher has mocked his brother Noel Gallagher's "out there" scissor player, who appeared with the High Flying Birds on TV earlier this week.

The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter to laugh at his sibling's latest musical experiment, a backing singer playing the stationery shearer along to his new song She Taught Me How To Fly. Watch the clip here:

After watching the 50-year-old guitarist perform the song on the weekly BBC music show Later... With Jools Holland on Tuesday (31 October), Liam joked that he's going to have someone on pencil sharpening duties, another peeling opening a banana and one more ripping stickers on his solo tour.

Im afraid not but I do have somebody sharpening a pencil it sounds mega with a bit of reverb on it proper out there gear — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 1, 2017

A fan asked him: "You got anyone on the scissors tonight?"

And referencing his brother's upcoming psychedelic album Who Built The Moon?, Liam quipped: "Im afraid not but I do have somebody sharpening a pencil it sounds mega with a bit of reverb on it proper out there gear"

When asked the same question by another follower, he wrote: "I'm afraid not but I do have somebody sticking stickers in a book.”

He also responded to another follower: "Im afraid not but I do have somebody peeling a banana on stage sounds mega with a bit of reverb.”

All the cool kids will be doing it by Christmas, we say. Look, our very own Dan O'Connell has already proved that Don't Look Back In Anger is infinitely better with added scissor percussion: