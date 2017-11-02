Liam Gallagher Mocks Brother Noel’s “Scissor Player”

2 November 2017, 12:25

Liam Gallagher and Noel's Scissor Lady

The younger sibling has taken to Twitter to comment on the new member of the High Flying Birds…

Liam Gallagher has mocked his brother Noel Gallagher's "out there" scissor player, who appeared with the High Flying Birds on TV earlier this week.

The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter to laugh at his sibling's latest musical experiment, a backing singer playing the stationery shearer along to his new song She Taught Me How To Fly. Watch the clip here:

After watching the 50-year-old guitarist perform the song on the weekly BBC music show Later... With Jools Holland on Tuesday (31 October), Liam joked that he's going to have someone on pencil sharpening duties, another peeling opening a banana and one more ripping stickers on his solo tour.

A fan asked him: "You got anyone on the scissors tonight?"

And referencing his brother's upcoming psychedelic album Who Built The Moon?, Liam quipped: "Im afraid not but I do have somebody sharpening a pencil it sounds mega with a bit of reverb on it proper out there gear"

When asked the same question by another follower, he wrote: "I'm afraid not but I do have somebody sticking stickers in a book.”

He also responded to another follower: "Im afraid not but I do have somebody peeling a banana on stage sounds mega with a bit of reverb.”

All the cool kids will be doing it by Christmas, we say. Look, our very own Dan O'Connell has already proved that Don't Look Back In Anger is infinitely better with added scissor percussion:

Trending On Radio X

Ross Kemp and Chris Moyles

WATCH: Ross Kemp Has Had Some Scary Moments Behind Bars!

Star Wars Last Jedi Teaser

Producers Promise “Ten More Years” Of Star Wars Films

Jack White and Gary Oldman

Jack White: My New Album Is “Gardening Music”

Stereophonics press image 2017

Stereophonics Announce Summer 2018 Stadium Shows

Liam Gallagher Songs

Liam Gallagher Latest

See more Liam Gallagher Latest

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher

Liam Gallagher Slams "Former Brother" Noel With "Concern"

http://www.radiox.co.uk/artists/liam-gallagher/lia

Liam Gallagher Confirmed For Celebrity Gogglebox

Liam Gallagher performs during the CalJam17 Music

WATCH: Liam Gallagher Performs Oasis Classics For First Time Solo
http://www.radiox.co.uk/artists/liam-gallagher/lia

Why Liam Gallagher "Slipped Into A Coma" After Beady Eye...

Liam Gallagher Christina Aguilera Noel Gallagher

Liam Gallagher Compares Noel's Music To Christina Aguilera