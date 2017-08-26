Liam Gallagher: Manchester Arena Show Will Be Our Noel’s Night

Liam Gallagher has re-confirmed that he’s up for playing the We Are Manchester charity benefit next month… but that he thinks it will really be his brother Noel’s night.

We Love Manchester will re-open the Manchester Arena on Saturday 9 September with a special benefit concert featuring Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Courteeners, Blossoms and more. Also on the bill will be Rick Astley and poet Tony Walsh, with a DJ set from Clint Boon of Inspiral Carpets.



It will be the first gig held there since the terrorist bomb attack in May, which killed 22 people following an Ariana Grande concert.

Speaking to Radio X’s Sunta Templeton backstage at Leeds Festival last night (25 August), the former Oasis frontman said:

“I think this one’s going to be our Noel’s night. Not that it’s about Noel, but you know me, I’m just winding him up. But if someone asked me and they were sincere, I’d definitely be there, man.

“But I don’t think it’s gonna happen.”

Liam made an appearance at Ariana Grande’s benefit show in June, where he performed an Oasis classic with Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

Play Liam Gallagher & Coldplay sing 'Live Forever 00:28

At Leeds Festival, he also met up with Adam Lawler, who was at the Manchester Arena on the night of the attack and who lost his friend Olivia Campbell-Hardy in the atrocity.

He told the Manchester Evening News: “Her loss feels like a loss of a part of me. Maybe it's the loss of my innocence, maybe it's the loss of something deep down that I didn't know was there. She brought joy to people. And I think that's what I want her to be remembered for. Not how she died. How she lived.”

As You Were AL x #leedsfest #liamgallagher #asyouwere @liamgallagher thank you- you utter legend A post shared by Adam James Lawler (@adamjameslawler) onAug 25, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

Watch Noel Gallagher's reaction to the Manchester attack back in May 2017.