Liam Gallagher Is Back In The Studio “Next Week”

Liam Gallagher live 2018. Picture: Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images

The Oasis legend is heading to LA to start work on the follow-up to As You Were.

Liam Gallagher is heading back into the studio in Los Angeles shortly to work on the follow-up to his debut album.

The former Oasis star will be reuniting with producer Greg Kurstin and his team of songwriters to pen tracks for his second outing, following the worldwide success of As You Were, which featured the hits Wall Of Glass, For What It's Worth and Paper Crown.

In a dig at his bitter rival and older brother Noel Gallagher, who he previously criticised for making "cosmic pop" music, Liam wrote on Twitter: "The hills are live with the sound of LG I'm of to LA nxt Wk to start the follow up to as you were be afraid all you cosmic pop pickers Dilly Dilly as you were LG x"

The hills are live with the sound of LG I'm of to LA nxt Wk to start the follow up to as you were be afraid all you cosmic pop pickers Dilly Dilly as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 14, 2018

The 45-year-old rocker, who has also slammed Noel's French scissor player on several occasions, previously described his plans for his second solo album as "classic rock" that certainly isn't "cosmic pop" or featuring scissor players.

Speaking to Radio X’s Danny Wallace earlier this year, Liam took a shot at his brother’s comments on artists employing songwriting teams.

In an interview, Noel had said: “Richard Ashcroft, Our Kid, all the way to fucking Ed Sheeran and the little fella from One Direction they've all got an army of songwriters behind them… apart from me, Paul Weller and Johnny Marr, I'm struggling to think of anybody else.”

Liam joked: “I’m going into the studio in April to meet my army of songwriters. All 100 of us are gonna come up with a great album again!”

He added that the second album would be “good guitar music, rock ’n’ roll with a good melody and good words” and he had no desire to “step outside of the box”.

He went on: “I just look for a good, loud, honest guitar song… it doesn’t even have to be loud.”