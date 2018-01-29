Liam Gallagher To Perform Intimate Rooftop Gig For Radio X

The former Oasis legend is to perform an intimate show exclusively for Radio X listeners next month.

Liam will perform an exclusive acoustic set for an intimate crowd on the roof of Global - the media and entertainment group which is home to Radio X – in London’s Leicester Square on 12 February.

Liam’s debut solo album As You Were was one of the biggest selling records of 2017, debuting at number one when it was released in October.

As the frontman and lead singer of Oasis, he sold a combined total of 77 million copies across seven multi-platinum studio albums, making them one of the highest selling bands of all time.

His UK arena tour in December sold out in minutes and he’s set to play massive sold-out shows at London’s Finsbury Park and Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground this summer.

Matt Deverson, managing editor of Radio X, said: “Liam Gallagher is one of the greatest artists of his generation. His UK arena tour and huge summer shows sold out in minutes, so to have him perform an acoustic rooftop gig especially for Radio X is very special.

“Radio X Presents… gives our listeners the chance to see some of the world’s biggest artists play in intimate settings and we can’t wait for what is sure to be an incredible evening.”



The only way to get tickets to Radio X Presents… Liam Gallagher is to win - listen to Radio X NEXT WEEK or the chance to be there.

Radio X is on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester and on digital radio right across the UK, on mobile via the Radio X app and online at radiox.co.uk.