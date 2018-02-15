Liam Gallagher Hates It When Southerners Call Him “Li”

Johnny Vaughan discovers one of the former Oasis man’s beefs… he hates people messing with his name.

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE!

Liam Gallagher turned the tables on Johnny Vaughan recently when he came into the Radio X studios… and ended up interviewing Johnny!

Johnny was midway through an anecdote about his fridge (no, seriously), when he discovered something that really grinds Liam’s gears.

It’s people shortening his name when he’s out and about down South.

He explains: “Down here, some people call me Li. Alright Li? There’s an ‘am” on the end of it.”

The former Oasis legend painted the picture:

“Lee is a different beast altogether. ‘Alright Li!’ It’s Liam. ‘Yeah, same thing, innit?’

“No, there’s a fucking AM on the end!”

“I think they call Noel, No. Which is not too bad. Li and No.”

