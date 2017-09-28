Liam Gallagher Got Thrown Out Of Church

28 September 2017, 17:00

Liam Gallagher September 2017

The Wall Of Glass singer revealed that he was "slung" out of the place of worship for being too sweaty after a run. PLUS! See the video to Greedy Soul here.

Liam Gallagher got thrown out of church for being too sweaty.

The former Oasis frontman revealed he dropped into a service after going for a morning run recently, but was asked to leave because he was "sizzling".

I got thrown out of church the other week. It was a Sunday and I'd been on a run," the Wall Of Glass singer said in the latest issue of Q Magazine. 

"I sat at the back and started sizzling. Smoke was coming off of me. Someone at the front went, 'Excuse me, out you go', so I got slung out."

The 45-year-old singer loves the release he gets from his daily runs, and claims to turn into a "neurotic f***ing housewife" if he doesn't get the adrenalin pumping every morning.

Asked the last thing he thinks about at night, he said: "How I can't wait to wake up and go for a run. I love it. When I run, I feel full of beans - like I'm in a Morecambe & Wise sketch.

Watch Liam talk about running with Radio X's Chris Moyles:

Meanwhile, after a performance on Jools Holland, Gallagher has unveiled a new video for the track Greedy Soul. The track is taken from his forthcoming album As You Were, which is set for release on 6 October 2017. The song is available as an instant download for anyone pre-ordering the album at iTunes. 

With the new album comes his first solo UK Arena Tour this year, which will see him play the likes of London's Alexandra Palace and homecoming show at the Manchester Arena this winter. 

See his full dates here:

30 October  – Belfast, The SSE Arena

1 November - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

3 December – Leeds, First Direct Arena
4 December  – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
6 December  – Plymouth, Pavilions
7 December – London, Alexandra Palace
10 December  – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
12 December  – Birmingham, Arena
13 December  – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
14 December  – Brighton, Centre
16 December  – Manchester, Arena

