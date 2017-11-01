Liam Gallagher Slams "Former Brother" Noel With "Concern"

1 November 2017, 13:19

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher

The Wall Of Glass singer has hit out at his brother accusing him of being "rude" and not acknowledging others for his success.

Liam Gallagher has expressed "concern" for his brother, while taking to Twitter to accuse him of rudeness.

The former Oasis frontman suggested his sibling and ex-bandmate wouldn't be in the position he enjoys today without the "beautiful people" who supported the Manchester band.

His series of tweets began: "Gotta address the s**t that come out my former brothers mouth he's on a journey and needs to learns things ... Your your own boss you put your own records out you write your own s**t you play every instrument you mange your self your the f***ing man x

He concluded: "Your f***ing rude ... The only way you got to be in that position was from the beautiful people who put you there be careful I say this with love and concern LG x (sic)"

See them all below: 

Liam's tweets came within a spree of posts seemingly addressing Noel's recent Q magazine interview and Instagram posts in which he stated he didn't care if hardcore Oasis fans or "parka monkeys" didn't like his music.

Watch Liam Gallagher talk to Chris Moyles about Oasis and Noel's new album:

 

This recent spate of tweets comes after Liam Gallagher defended appearing on Channel 4's upcoming Celebrity Googlebox for Stand Up To Cancer, writing: "I was asked to do something for charity with my fam not supermodels and squares".

 

Trending On Radio X

Dave Grohl trashes Jimmy Kimmel's room

WATCH: Dave Grohl Trashes Jimmy Kimmel's Office

Johnny Vaughan Radio X Presenter Image 2048 with B

Vote For Johnny Vaughan As Best UK TV Breakfast Presenter

Bear Grylls and Rob Brydon in Bear's Mission

WATCH: Rob Brydon Totally Smashed Bear's Mission

John Lennon's Killer Mark Chapman

John Lennon's Killer Believes Jesus Has Forgiven Him

Liam Gallagher Songs

Liam Gallagher Latest

See more Liam Gallagher Latest

http://www.radiox.co.uk/artists/liam-gallagher/lia

Liam Gallagher Confirmed For Celebrity Gogglebox

Liam Gallagher performs during the CalJam17 Music

WATCH: Liam Gallagher Performs Oasis Classics For First Time Solo
http://www.radiox.co.uk/artists/liam-gallagher/lia

Why Liam Gallagher "Slipped Into A Coma" After Beady Eye...

Liam Gallagher Christina Aguilera Noel Gallagher

Liam Gallagher Compares Noel's Music To Christina Aguilera

http://www.radiox.co.uk/artists/liam-gallagher/lia

SOLD OUT! Liam Gallagher’s 2018 Finsbury Park Gig: How To Get Tickets