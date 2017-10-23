Liam Gallagher Announces HUGE Outdoor Show For Summer 2018

23 October 2017, 16:47

The former Oasis man will headline London’s Finsbury Park next summer.

Liam Gallagher has announced details of a massive show in London next summer.

With a full supporting line-up still to be announced, the special one day event will take place on Friday 29 June 2018 in London’s Finsbury Park.

Liam announced the gig in an exclusive chat with Johnny Vaughan on Radio X this afternoon, saying: "All the common pigeons are welcome. I’m El Common Pigeon and I’ll be there singing you some f**king tunes."

He added: "I’m currently in rehearsals, blowing the cobwebs off some stone cold classics."

Finsbury Park has hosted landmark nights of music with Oasis and The Stone Roses in the past. This is guaranteed to be the stand out rock show of the summer and Radio X is the official radio partner of the gig.

Liam Gallagher Finsbury Park 2018 poster

Having outsold the rest of the top 15 combined and already one of the biggest albums of 2017, his debut solo album As You Were reached over 100,000 sales as it shot to No.1 in the UK Album Chart.

With a catalogue full of global hits, fans can expect recent singles Wall Of Glass and For What It’s Worth, as well as Oasis classics such as Rock ‘N’ Roll Star and Wonderwall to provide huge singalong moments for what is set to be his biggest headline show to date.

Tickets for the gig will go on sale on 9am Friday 27 October and are priced at £52.50 (plus booking fee) for general admission and £85.00 (plus booking fee) for VIP tickets. See www.festivalrepublic.com/liamgallagher for full details.


Buy Tickets

Liam recently joined Chris Moyles on the Radio X Breakfast Show and gave us this quick run down of the As You Were album track by track:

Trending On Radio X

Brad Pitt and Royal Blood Instagram photo

Royal Blood's Mike Kerr: Brad Pitt High-Fived Dad At Glasto Set
The Libertines 2017

The Libertines Members & Frank Turner For Nick Alexander Trust Event
Flight OF The Conchords 2017

Business Time! Flight of the Conchords For 2018 UK & Ireland Tour
Foo Fighters 2017

Foo Fighters Cancel Shows Due To "Family Emergency"

Liam Gallagher Songs

Liam Gallagher Latest

See more Liam Gallagher Latest

Liam Gallagher at We Love Manchester concert

Liam Gallagher Wants To Move To Paris By 50...

Liam Gallagher at The Barrowland Ballroom 2017

Liam Gallagher Actually Has A Favourite Blur Song...

Liam Gallagher at CalJam 2017

So That's Why Liam Gallagher Crowd Surfed At CalJam...

Liam Gallagher and Steve Coogan

Liam Gallagher’s Tale Of Partying With Steve Coogan Is Great

Liam Gallagher press and Queen's Brian May PA

Ouch! Liam Gallagher Went In On Brian May's Guitar Sound