Liam Gallagher Dedicates Paper Crown To Brother Noel

8 December 2017, 11:16

The legend performed the new track at his huge London Alexandra Palace show.

Liam Gallagher made clear that his new song Paper Crown is about his brother Noel, as he dedicated it to him at his Alexandra Palace show in London on Thursday night (7 December).

The former Oasis frontman - who sold-out the 10,000 capacity venue - appears to slate his sibling and former bandmate on the chorus of the ballad with lines such as, “Now you're feeling the fear", which could be interpreted as Liam saying his brother fears him doing better than him with his solo music.

Before performing the track from his debut solo LP As You Were, Liam said: "Thank you very much. I'd like to dedicate this one to my brother."

The Wall Of Glass singer has previously used his music to attack his family rival, who he has barely spoken to since Oasis split after a backstage bust-up at a show in Paris in 2009.

On BE, the second album by Beady Eye - the band he formed with the other final members of Oasis in the wake of the break-up - Liam penned Don't Brother Me which contained lyrics mocking Noel's solo career
and his friendships.

And it was previously speculated that his solo album tracks Greedy Soul and You Better Run contain swipes at Noel.

Apart from the odd utterance thanking the crowd, Liam remained focused on nailing his 18-song setlist, which saw him play 10 Oasis classics, including Supersonic from their 1994 debut LP Definitely Maybe.

The 45-year-old legend brought the house down closing with a crowd-led rendition of fan favourite Wonderwall.

Liam drew in a star-studded audience at his biggest headline solo gig of the UK tour. One Direction star Louis Tomlinson posed for pictures with fans, which circulated on Twitter, and Celebrity Big Brother star Heavy D was among those watching Liam perform.

After playing to the masses at Alexandra Palace, Liam has a day off before heading to Edinburgh on Saturday (9 December), where he'll busk for Social Bite's Sleep in the Park event to help tackle homelessness in Scotland.

Liam Gallagher Alexandra Palace Setlist
7 December 2017

Rock ’N’ Roll Star
Morning Glory
Greedy Soul
Wall Of Glass
Paper Crown
Bold
For What It’s Worth
Rockin’ Chair
Some Might Say
Slide Away
Come Back To Me
You Better Run
Universal Gleam
Supersonic
Be Here Now

Encore
Cigarettes And Alcohol
Live Forever
Wonderwall

