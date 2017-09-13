Liam Gallagher: "Dance Music Can F**k Right Off"

Liam Gallagher has shared his distaste for dance music.

The former Oasis frontman previously appeared on The Prodigy's Shoot Down and on Death In Vegas track Scorpio Rising, but he has no plans to feature on any EDM music.

When reminded of his past collaborations and asked he'd ever feature on a electronic music track again, he told Consequence of Sound: " There might have a been a few people, but I wouldn’t do that again anyway.

"Guitar music, man, needs a fucking kick up the ass. I’m not a big dance music fan, I did it with The Prodigy ’cause I know Liam Howlett. He was my brother-in-law for a bit and they’re alright, and I did it with Death in Vegas ’cause I like the tune, and that one had a lot of guitars on it.

"But dance music can fuck right off as far as I’m concerned. Whatever rock and roll is, that’s me, man."

Asked what he'd say to the next generation of kids making tunes, the For It's Worth singer replied: They need to fucking learn how to play guitars, don’t they, and put the computers down. You can’t make rock and roll on a laptop."

Enter our competition for the chance to win this Epiphone EJ 200 acoustic guitar, signed by the man himself.

Play Win a guitar signed by Liam Gallagher Help us raise money for Global's Make Some Noise - find out more at RadioX.co.uk 00:27

It seems Foo fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins shares Gallagher's distain for the genre, telling Star2:"To me, the things I don't love about EDM and pop music is the lack of human feel.

"I get sad to think that the human feel of music is going to be gone from the mainstream and it's all just going to be sort of this clicking and popping of computers with auto-tuned vocals. To me, that sounds so depressing."

Watch the Foo Fighters play Everlong at their secret gig in Frome earlier this year:

Play Dave Grohl dedicates song to late Foo Fighters fan The frontman pays tribute to teacher Laura Plane, who died in May. 03:06

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher is set to embark on on a UK tour, where he's promised his fans a Oasis-heavy set.

Every single oasis song that I sang is potentially on the set list for December tour as you fucking were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 31, 2017

While we know this would be impossible to fulfil as it would probably leave the rocker playing a 4 hour set, it does suggest we can expect more Oasis bangers we haven't heard performed in a while.

However, one song we probably won't hear Liam perform is, Don't Look Back In Anger, which was sung and penned by his brother.

Play Liam Gallagher - Don't Look Back In Anger live at Glastonbury Gallagher sings the Oasis song for the first time ever. 24 June 2017. 00:41

The rocker has also added a Newcastle date to his UK tour, while updating his Northern Irish date from Belfast's Ulster Hall to the SSE Arena.

SEE LIAM GALLAGHER'S FULL DATES BELOW:

30 October – Belfast, The SSE Arena

1 November - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena



3 December – Leeds, First Direct Arena

4 December – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

6 December – Plymouth, Pavilions

7 December – London, Alexandra Palace

10 December – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

12 December – Birmingham, Arena

13 December – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

14 December – Brighton, Centre

16 December – Manchester, Arena

Find out what happened when Chris Moyles met Liam Gallagher: