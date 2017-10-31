Liam Gallagher Confirmed For Celebrity Gogglebox

The Wall of Glass singer has since hit back at critics of the news on Twitter, and given his brother a sly dig in the process.

Liam Gallagher has signed up for Celebrity Gogglebox.

The 45-year-old rocker will be joined by his mother Peggy and 16-year-old son Gene on the Stand Up To Cancer special edition of the programme - in which stars give their opinions on TV shows while watching them on their living room sofas.

He said of the announcement: "It's an honour and privilege to be invited on one of my favourite TV shows, the mighty 'Gogglebox' especially with my fam and for such a great cause as Stand up To Cancer."

The Some Might Say singer will follow in the footsteps of his brother Noel Gallagher, who appeared on the charity special alongside supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell in 2013.

Liam took to Twitter to defend the move, while appearing to poke fun at his sibling's appearance on the programme alongside the legendary models, writing: "I was asked to do something for charity with my fam not supermodels and squares".

While the former Oasis frontman is now forging a career as a solo singer, he has also become known for his outspoken views on Twitter.

A TV insider told The Sun newspaper: "Liam is one of the most opinionated celebrities ever.

"To get him talking about current shows will be TV gold. If he's half as ruthless as he is on Twitter, viewers will be in for a treat."

Other stars who will feature in this Friday's (03.11.17) charity Gogglebox special include Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, retired sports

stars Jamie Redknapp and Freddie Flintoff, and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

They will follow the likes of singers Niall Horan, Olly Murs, and Geri Horner, who have all previously featured on the celeb version of the

show.

The main series of Gogglebox - which began in March 2013 and has lasted for 10 seasons so far - has also spawned some celebs of its own, including Scarlett Moffatt, who went on to win last year's 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

