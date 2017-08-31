Liam Gallagher Announces 2017 UK Arena Tour

31st August 2017, 10:06

Find out where the Wall Of Glass singer will be performing on his As You Were tour this year.

Liam Gallagher 2017

Liam Gallagher has announced UK tour dates this year.

The former Oasis frontman will play his first official string of solo dates in October and December, playing the likes of London's Alexandra Palace and the Manchester Arena, which was 

Tickets go on sale on Friday 8 September from 10am. 

Fans can pre-order As You Were from the official webstore before 10am on 5 September to access exclusive pre-sale tickets from 10am on 6 September.

See Liam Gallagher's full dates below: 

30 October  – Belfast, Ulster Hall
 

3 December – Leeds, First Direct Arena
 4 December  – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
6 December  – Plymouth, Pavilions
7 December – London, Alexandra Palace
10 December  – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
12 December  – Birmingham, Arena
13 December  – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
14 December  – Brighton, Centre
16 December  – Manchester, Arena

Watch Liam Gallagher sing Live Forever with Chris Martin on guitar at the One Love Benefit concert:
 
Play

Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin perform Live Forever

Live at One Love Manchester June 2017.

01:17

Meanwhile, Gallagher is set to busk on the streets of Edinburgh this December for a homelessness charity. 

The rocker will be joined by the likes of Deacon Blue, Amy McDonald, Frightened Rabbit and more performing in the city's West Princes Street Gardens as several stars and members of the public sleep rough for Sleep In The Park on 9 December.

The For What It's Worth singer said: "The fans are among the best in the world. I'm looking forward to playing in Edinburgh and supporting this charity.

"I hope the event helps as many people back on their feet as possible."

The event, which will be hosted by comedian Rob Brydon, will also see a motivational speech from activist and Live Aid creator Sir Bob Geldof, who will be among celebrities spending a night in the freezing cold winter temperatures in the city. 

Members of the public can join Sleep in the Park by committing to fundraising at least £100 for the sleep-out challenge. To find out more about taking part, go to www.sleepinthepark.co.uk

Watch Liam Gallagher's best bits:

Play

Liam Gallagher's funniest moments

04:26

Comments

Latest Liam Gallagher Tickets Powered by Ticketmaster

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

News