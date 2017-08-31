Liam Gallagher Announces 2017 UK Arena Tour

Liam Gallagher has announced UK tour dates this year.

The former Oasis frontman will play his first official string of solo dates in October and December, playing the likes of London's Alexandra Palace and the Manchester Arena, which was

Tickets go on sale on Friday 8 September from 10am.

Fans can pre-order As You Were from the official webstore before 10am on 5 September to access exclusive pre-sale tickets from 10am on 6 September.

See Liam Gallagher's full dates below:

30 October – Belfast, Ulster Hall



3 December – Leeds, First Direct Arena

4 December – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

6 December – Plymouth, Pavilions

7 December – London, Alexandra Palace

10 December – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

12 December – Birmingham, Arena

13 December – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

14 December – Brighton, Centre

16 December – Manchester, Arena

Watch Liam Gallagher sing Live Forever with Chris Martin on guitar at the One Love Benefit concert:

Play Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin perform Live Forever Live at One Love Manchester June 2017. 01:17

Meanwhile, Gallagher is set to busk on the streets of Edinburgh this December for a homelessness charity.

The rocker will be joined by the likes of Deacon Blue, Amy McDonald, Frightened Rabbit and more performing in the city's West Princes Street Gardens as several stars and members of the public sleep rough for Sleep In The Park on 9 December.

The For What It's Worth singer said: "The fans are among the best in the world. I'm looking forward to playing in Edinburgh and supporting this charity.

"I hope the event helps as many people back on their feet as possible."

The event, which will be hosted by comedian Rob Brydon, will also see a motivational speech from activist and Live Aid creator Sir Bob Geldof, who will be among celebrities spending a night in the freezing cold winter temperatures in the city.

Members of the public can join Sleep in the Park by committing to fundraising at least £100 for the sleep-out challenge. To find out more about taking part, go to www.sleepinthepark.co.uk

Watch Liam Gallagher's best bits: