Liam Gallagher Adds Date To 2017 UK Tour

Liam Gallagher has added a date in Newcastle and upgraded a show due to phenomenal demand for his first-ever UK solo tour.

The Wall of Glass singer will now perform at Metro Radio Arena on 1 November and his Belfast show will on 30 October will now see him play to 11,000 people opposed to around 2,000 at the Northern Ireland capital's Ulster Hall.

The run is in support of his debut solo album As You Were, which is released on October 6.

The run will see the former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman perform his biggest show yet at London's Alexandra Palace on 7 December, and a homecoming gig at The Manchester Arena.

Fans can pre-order As You Were from the official webstore before 10am on 5 September to access exclusive pre-sale tickets from 10am on 6 September.

See Liam Gallagher's full dates below:

30 October – Belfast, The SSE Arena

1 November - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena



3 December – Leeds, First Direct Arena

4 December – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

6 December – Plymouth, Pavilions

7 December – London, Alexandra Palace

10 December – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

12 December – Birmingham, Arena

13 December – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

14 December – Brighton, Centre

16 December – Manchester, Arena