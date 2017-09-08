Liam Gallagher Adds Date To 2017 UK Tour

8th September 2017, 10:01

For What's It's Worth singer has also upgraded his Belfast show for the tour.

Liam Gallagher As You Were Tour photo

Liam Gallagher has added a date in Newcastle and upgraded a show due to phenomenal demand for his first-ever UK solo tour.

The Wall of Glass singer will now perform at Metro Radio Arena on 1 November and his Belfast show will on 30 October will now see him play to 11,000 people opposed to around 2,000 at the Northern Ireland capital's Ulster Hall.

The run is in support of his debut solo album As You Were, which is released on October 6.

The run will see the former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman perform his biggest show yet at London's Alexandra Palace on 7 December, and a homecoming gig at The Manchester Arena. 

Fans can pre-order As You Were from the official webstore before 10am on 5 September to access exclusive pre-sale tickets from 10am on 6 September.

See Liam Gallagher's full dates below: 

30 October  – Belfast, The SSE Arena

1 November - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

3 December – Leeds, First Direct Arena
 4 December  – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
6 December  – Plymouth, Pavilions
7 December – London, Alexandra Palace
10 December  – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
12 December  – Birmingham, Arena
13 December  – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
14 December  – Brighton, Centre
16 December  – Manchester, Arena

