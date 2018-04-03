Liam Gallagher Announces 2018 European Tour Dates

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

Find out where else you can see the former Oasis frontman on his As You Were tour this year.

Liam Gallagher has announced new tour dates for November 2018.

The Oasis legend has extended his run of gigs for his As You Were tour, visiting everywhere in Europe from Luxembourg to Norway.

See his latest dates below:

Tickets on sale Friday April 6th at 10am Central European Time.

Meanwhile, Live Forever reigned victorious in Radio X's Best Of British 2018.

The 1994 Oasis track knocked Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody off the top spot, winning the listener vote for the first time since it was launched in 2016.

Speaking of Oasis's domination of Radio X's Best of British poll, Noel Gallagher said: "I have always tried to aim higher than I think is possible.

“Some people try to be bigger or better than their contemporaries or their predecessors… Me? I'm just trying to be better than myself which as we now know is virtually impossible.

"Radio X listeners YOU are the wind beneath my wings… YOU are the perfectly heated water in the swimming pool of my third home... the loose change down the back of my Gorilla skin sofa…

“The perfectly rolled Cuban cigar in my solid gold cigar case. You are also THE MOST nostalgic demographic on earth.

“My children and my children's children's children will quaff in your general direction for many years to come. I salute you."

Don't Look Back In Anger - which also became a "song of defiance" after the tragic Manchester Arena terrorist attack - also featured in third place in the Top 100 chart.

Watch Noel Gallagher talk about the importance of the track shortly after the atrocity:

Matt Deverson, managing editor of Radio X, said: "This year, we see Oasis take the number one spot in a Top 100 that features truly great British tunes from across the decades. The release of Live Forever in 1994 heralded the arrival of an era-defining debut album from one of the country's greatest bands - it was a hugely exciting moment for British music. It's a very special song and within the past year we have seen it resonate with even more poignancy as a much-loved Manchester anthem."