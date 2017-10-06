Liam Gallagher 2017 UK Tour Support Acts Announced

Now Playing
6 October 2017, 12:30
Find out who's joining the Wall Of Glass singer on his debut solo UK tour.
The acts who will open for Liam Gallagher on his UK Tour have been revealed.
Tbe View frontman Kylie Falconer has been confirmed as the main support and opener for a handful of Gallagher's dates.
He'll be joined by Pete Doherty-collaborator Trampolene and indie newcomer Ratboy.
Support for Liam Gallagher's UK tour. #LiamGallagher pic.twitter.com/23N1IBTUUz— SCYHO (@scyhodotcom) October 6, 2017
30 October – Belfast, The SSE Arena
1 November - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
3 December – Leeds, First Direct Arena
4 December – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
6 December – Plymouth, Pavilions
7 December – London, Alexandra Palace
10 December – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
12 December – Birmingham, Arena
13 December – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
14 December – Brighton, Centre
16 December – Manchester, Arena
