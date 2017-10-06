Liam Gallagher 2017 UK Tour Support Acts Announced

Find out who's joining the Wall Of Glass singer on his debut solo UK tour.

The acts who will open for Liam Gallagher on his UK Tour have been revealed.

Tbe View frontman Kylie Falconer has been confirmed as the main support and opener for a handful of Gallagher's dates.

He'll be joined by Pete Doherty-collaborator Trampolene and indie newcomer Ratboy.

See Liam Gallagher's full dates below: