PICS: Lennon Gallagher Is The Spitting Image Of His Dad At LFW

The eldest son of the former Oasis frontman swapped a parka for a trench coat at the Burberry show this weekend.
Lennon Gallagher proved how much he's continuing to look like his rocker dad, with an appearance at London Fashion Week.
The 18-year-old rocker - who Gallagher shares with ex-wife Patsy Kensit- attended the Dazed Burberry bash, looking every inch likes his rockstar dad.
Lennon Gallagher attending tonight's show, in London #LFW pic.twitter.com/P9X5KAe6qP— Burberry (@Burberry) September 16, 2017
His rock star dad may be slightly disappointed, however, because Lennon wasn't wearing his favourite choice of attire, but chose the smarter option of a Burberry trench instead.
Lennon Gallagher, 18, is the spit of his Oasis rocker dad Liam https://t.co/AjiRFZyw5w pic.twitter.com/rzzdKZQ7Gc— LG_news (@LiamG_news) September 17, 2017
Not content to be the centre of attention at the party, Lennon also sat on the front row too.
My gal HAYETT McCarthy yesterday @Burberry with #LennonGallagher great shot by @davidbenett #FROW#ss18#LFW pic.twitter.com/c81twiptK9— Jane Duval (@Findingtheface) September 17, 2017
Liam Gallagher previously shared his pride at his son's appearance at a Topman fashion show, writing: "Very proud of my boy Lennon for doing his first catwalk today LG X".
Very proud of my boy Lennon for doing his first catwalk today LG X pic.twitter.com/fu966kfVJC— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 6, 2017
However,Lennon ruffled a few feathers when he posed in a t-shirt featuring his father's Britpop rivals, Blur, for Buffalo Zine.
Someone's getting a smack pic.twitter.com/wjQuRYviA8— Gene Gallagher (@Gallagher_Gene_) May 2, 2017
Watch Liam Gallagher reveal what he thinks his brother, Noel, will think of his new album:
Liam Gallagher: “Noel Will Dig My Solo Album”
02:39
Photo credit: Getty/Stuart C. Wilson / Stringer
