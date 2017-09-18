PICS: Lennon Gallagher Is The Spitting Image Of His Dad At LFW

Lennon Gallagher proved how much he's continuing to look like his rocker dad, with an appearance at London Fashion Week.

The 18-year-old rocker - who Gallagher shares with ex-wife Patsy Kensit- attended the Dazed Burberry bash, looking every inch likes his rockstar dad.

His rock star dad may be slightly disappointed, however, because Lennon wasn't wearing his favourite choice of attire, but chose the smarter option of a Burberry trench instead.

Lennon Gallagher, 18, is the spit of his Oasis rocker dad Liam https://t.co/AjiRFZyw5w pic.twitter.com/rzzdKZQ7Gc — LG_news (@LiamG_news) September 17, 2017

Not content to be the centre of attention at the party, Lennon also sat on the front row too.

Liam Gallagher previously shared his pride at his son's appearance at a Topman fashion show, writing: "Very proud of my boy Lennon for doing his first catwalk today LG X".

Very proud of my boy Lennon for doing his first catwalk today LG X pic.twitter.com/fu966kfVJC — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 6, 2017

However,Lennon ruffled a few feathers when he posed in a t-shirt featuring his father's Britpop rivals, Blur, for Buffalo Zine.

Someone's getting a smack pic.twitter.com/wjQuRYviA8 — Gene Gallagher (@Gallagher_Gene_) May 2, 2017

Photo credit: Getty/Stuart C. Wilson / Stringer