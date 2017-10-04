WATCH: Liam Gallagher Debuts I've All I Need Track On Radio X

The rocker has unveiled another song to come from his forthcoming debut solo album, As You Were, while chatting to Chris Moyles live on air.

Liam Gallagher has leaked a new track live on Radio X.

In an interview with Chris Moyles this morning, the former Oasis frontman unveiled a world exclusive first play of I've All I Need, which is the last track on his debut album.

Watch him explain all in the clip above and the full interview on Facebook Live below.

The rocker has described it as a "beautiful song" and very "La's-y" sounding, adding: "There's a lot of heartfelt stuff in there man".

And, while Gallagher doesn't really know what the song is about, he revealed its lyrics were inspired by an encounter he had with Yoko Ono 18 years ago.

"I can tell you an interesting fact. There's a line in there that says 'I hibernate and sing/While gathering my wings'.

"I was over in New York once, and I got a call saying, 'Yoko wants to meet you,' and I'd just called my kid Lennon," recalled the Oasis man.

"We go in there. In the kitchen she invites me in, makes me a cup of tea and she's got this massive banner around the kitchen and I said, 'What does that mean?'

"She goes, 'Ah John asked the same question when we went to Japan to meet the parents.' Anyway it says, While i've been hibernating I've been gathering my wings. And it was when he'd stopped making music. So I thought, 'Write that down.'"

The rocker added: "Anyway, so years go by and I've been trying to get that into a song and could never get it in. And then it happened on that."

Liam Gallagher's debut solo album, As You Were, is released on 6 October.

Liam Gallagher - As You Were tracklisting

1. Wall Of Glass

2. Bold

3. Greedy Soul

4. Paper Crown

5. For What It's Worth

6. When I'm In Need

7. You Better Run

8. I Get By

9. Chinatown

10. Come Back To Me

11. Universal Gleam

12. I've All I Need

Watch the moment Liam Gallagher first stepped on stage as a solo artist in Manchester back in May 2017: