Is Liam Gallagher Planning A “Punk” Album?

The younger Gallagher had been tweeting about the follow-up to As You Were - and he’s looking at an Oasis Bring It On Down vibe.

Liam Gallagher wants his second solo album to be a "punk rock" record.

The 45-year-old singer released his debut solo LP As You Were last October and it’s earned him a British Male Solo Artist nomination at the upcoming BRIT Awards.

Liam is due to head back into the studio with producer Greg Kurstin - who he collaborated with on four songs for As You Were, including hit single Wall Of Glass - in April and he wants his new songs to sound like Oasis track Bring It On Down, a punk-esque stomper from the band's first album Definitely Maybe released in 1994.

The musician has been thinking about his next record whilst on vacation with his girlfriend and manager Debbie Gwyther in Thailand.

In a Twitter post to his 2.77 million followers, he wrote: "Lot of yapping about our forthcoming album fancy a bit of Rocknroll punk bring it on down vibes I'll leave it in with the lap of the Gods x"

Lot of yapping about our forthcoming album fancy a bit of Rocknroll punk bring it on down vibes I'll leave it in with the lap of the Gods x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 25, 2018

When one fan replied to tell him to "leave it" to his older brother Noel Gallagher to write a new album, he accused them of being on drugs, tweeting: "Stop smoking spice his days of in your face music is well and truly over"

Stop smoking spice his days of in your face music is well and truly over — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 25, 2018

Liam is enjoying some well-earned time off after being on tour for the majority of 2017.

The legend is able to relax because he has three albums in the top 40 of the UK Albums Chart; his own effort As You Were, the seminal 1995 Oasis LP (What's the Story) Morning Glory? and the classic Oasis singles collection Time Flies.

In a series of tweets, he said: "Gotta say it again if I ain't said it before i love Thailand as you were LG ... 3 albums in the top 40 cmon as you were LG x"

3 albums in the top 40 cmon as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 24, 2018

Gotta say it again if I ain't said it bfore i love Thialand as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 25, 2018