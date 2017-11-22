Liam Gallagher & Courteeners For TRNSMT Festival 2018

The Scottish festival has announced the first wave of acts for its second year.

Liam Gallagher has been confirmed as the first headliner for TRNSMT festival 2018.

The Wall Of Glass singer will top the bill at the Glasgow Green event on Saturday 30 June, joined by fellow Manchester rockers the Courteeners.

Also playing on the night will be Stratford-born grime star, J Hus, and GRAMMY, BRIT and Ivor Novello Award-nominated rockers Wolf Alice.

As revealed by festival organisers DF Concerts last week, TRNSMT will be extending its music offering across two weekends on 29 June – 1 July, and 6 & 8 July.

Geoff Ellis, Head of DF Concerts, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to announce TRNSMT 2018’s line-up – all four bands are testament to the brilliant British music scene right now and will offer an amazing day of music for TRNSMT fans on 30th June.

“It’s set to be a brilliant summer of music. We’re bringing some of the best world-class artists to Glasgow Green, with many more exciting announcements still to come. TRNSMT’s outstanding audience in July this year showed the world why TRNSMT should be central to the festival music calendar. Much like in 2017, TRNSMT will showcase some of the best up and coming talent in the UK, mixed with world-class artists so stay tuned as there’s so much more to come!”

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Wednesday 29 November, with tickets going on general sale on Friday 1 December.

Sign up at www.trnsmtfest.com