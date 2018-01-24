Liam Gallagher To Headline Benicàssim 2018

24 January 2018, 11:03

Liam Gallagher press 2017

The Wall Of Glass singer has been confirmed to top the bill at the Spanish festival.

After playing an epic solo set at Benicàssim 2017, Liam Gallagher will return to headline the festival this year. 

The former Oasis rocker has been confirmed for the Spanish festival, which takes place from 19-22 July, alongside US rapper Travis Scott.

Liam Gallagher Benicassim Festival line-up

They join previously announced headliners The Killers, who will showcase their Wonderful Wonderful album. 

Also added to the bill today are Two Door Cinema Club, The Vaccines, Catfish And The Bottlemen, World Alice and more. 

Watch Liam Gallagher sing Don't Look Back In Anger for the first time ever at Glastobnury 2017:

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher is set to play Finsbury Park on Friday 29 June, and has teased a "biblical brother" for his support act. 

Despite keeping tight lipped about it, fans have begun to speculate that Richard Ashcroft could act as support. 

Just this month Liam waded in to defend the These People singer after his brother Noel suggested he didn't write his own songs. 

Ashcroft previously didn't seem to take sides between the warring brothers, but after getting wind of the interview, it's probably fair to assume he's team Liam. 

Find out who else could open for Liam here.

Watch Richard Ashcroft perform They Don't Own Me for Radio X:
 

Liam Gallagher Songs

Liam Gallagher Latest

See more Liam Gallagher Latest

Global Awards

The Global Awards 2018: Tickets Now Sold Out

http://www.radiox.co.uk/artists/liam-gallagher/lia

WATCH: Who Will Support Liam Gallagher At Finsbury Park?

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher

Why Liam Is Sort Of Gutted Noel Didn't Get A BRITs Nod...

Liam Gallagher press 2017

Liam Gallagher Gets BRITs Nomination, But Nothing For Noel…

Liam Galalgher and Elvis Presley Pa/Getty

What Liam Gallagher Says He Has In Common With Elvis...