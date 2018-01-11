Liam Gallagher Gets The Same "Rush" Solo As He Did With Oasis

11 January 2018, 11:00

Liam Gallagher in Birmingham 2017

The Wall Of Glass singer revealed he's been "floored" by the response of the crowd during his solo gigs.

Liam Gallagher has said he doesn't need Oasis to get back together because he now gets a huge "rush" from his solo gigs.

He admitted to News Corp Australia: “We should never have split (Oasis) up but I’m arsed if the band gets back together now because I’m getting that rush I wasn’t getting in Beady Eye because we weren’t doing the songs.

“Now we are doing these gigs and some of them on this tour have been like old Oasis gigs. Obviously I miss my brother being there and miss the other lads ... but I’m coming off the stage and I’ve been floored like I was in Oasis.”

Just before Christmas, fans were given a glimmer of hope that they could end their long-standing feud when Liam tweeted that he'd called a "truce" and made up with his sibling.

However, it only took the first week of January for it to all come crashing down again, after Liam hit out at Noel for comments he'd made about songwriting teams and Richard Ashcroft.

Defending The Verve frontman, Liam wrote on Twitter: "Dig me out all day long rkid but Richard Ashcroft pisses all over you and the 2 Ronnie's every day of the wk as you were LG x".

Liam continued: "When was the last time you and your purists had a HIT you and and the purple rinse brigade PARK THE BUS boring boring boring boring boring".

See his string of tweets, where he refers to the the Noel and the "purple rinse brigade" below: 

When a fan the questioned the truce that he seemed to have called back in December, the Wall Of Glass singer simply replied: "Fuck the truce".

The comments were a response to Noel's interview on Sodajerker podcast, where he said: "I'm offended by singer/songwriters who when you scratch the surface don't do any f***ing songwriting. As far as I'm aware if you scratch the surface of any solo artist in Britain and they've all got a team of songwriters behind them apart from me, Paul Weller and Johnny Marr, I'm struggling to think of anybody else. Richard Ashcroft, Our Kid (Liam) all the way to f***ing Ed Sheeran and the little fella from One Direction they've all got an army of songwriters behind them."

Speaking to Music Feeds last year, Noel also dismissed the idea of headlining stadiums, saying: “I don’t need to be a stadium rocker anymore – I did it when I was in my twenties and thirties and forties, and I was good at it. I don’t particularly want to be a stadium rocker when I’m 50. I think it’s undignified.

“I’ve conquered the world enough, I’ve got enough money. In fact, I’ve got too much f**king money. Do you want some? I’ll send you some. How much do you want? I don’t need any more glory.”

