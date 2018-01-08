“F**k The Truce”: Liam Gallagher Launches New Attack On Noel

8 January 2018, 10:59

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher

The former Oasis frontman has appeared to slam Johnny Marr and Paul Weller too, calling them the "purple rinse brigade".

Liam Gallagher has appeared to hit out at his brother Noel, Johnny Marr and Paul Weller.

Defending The Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft, Liam wrote on Twitter: "Dig me out all day long rkid but Richard Ashcroft pisses all over you and the 2 Ronnie's every day of the wk as you were LG x".

Liam continued: "When was the last time you and your purists had a HIT you and and the purple rinse brigade PARK THE BUS boring boring boring boring boring".

See his string of tweets, where he refers to the the Noel and the "purple rinse brigade" below: 

When a fan questioned the truce that he seemed to have called back in December, the Wall Of Glass singer simply replied: "Fuck the truce".

The Oasis frontman's latest comments come in response to a recent interview where his brother hit out at artists who used songwriters and name-checked The Verve man.

Speaking on the Sodajerker podcast, he said: "I'm offended by singer/songwriters who when you scratch the surface don't do any f***ing songwriting. As far as I'm aware if you scratch the surface of any solo artist in Britain and they've all got a team of songwriters behind them apart from me, Paul Weller and Johnny Marr, I'm struggling to think of anybody else. Richard Ashcroft, Our Kid (Liam) all the way to f***ing Ed Sheeran and the little fella from One Direction they've all got an army of songwriters behind them."

Also speaking to Music Feeds last year, Noel dismissed the idea of headlining stadiums, saying: “I don’t need to be a stadium rocker anymore – I did it when I was in my twenties and thirties and forties, and I was good at it. I don’t particularly want to be a stadium rocker when I’m 50. I think it’s undignified.

“I’ve conquered the world enough, I’ve got enough money. In fact, I’ve got too much f**king money. Do you want some? I’ll send you some. How much do you want? I don’t need any more glory.”

Watch Noel reveal why he's given up defending U2:


