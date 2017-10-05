WATCH: Liam Gallagher's Review Of His As You Were Album Is Brilliant

See the former Oasis frontman describe his debut solo record track-by-track, calling it "cocky," "utter filth" and like a "vindaloo".

Liam Gallagher described every track on his As You Were album with Radio X's Chris Moyles this week, and he came out with some absolute corkers.

The outspoken rocker is known for having a way with words, and it seems he's no different when it comes to his own music.

Watch our video above to find out why the Oasis man thinks his tracks are "beautiful," "heartfelt," and a bit like a hot Indian curry.

1. Wall Of Glass

“Absolute stomper. Love singing it. No nonsense rock 'n' roll guitar music.”

2. Bold

“I love that tune as well, very Lennon-y, very me. Good tune.”







3. Greedy Soul

“Filth. Utter filth. It’s like I said the other day – you know when you have vindaloo and you start sweating, and you’re thinking should I put this down – but you start carrying on because you’re just into it – and you’re struggling with it. That’s what ‘Greedy Soul’ is, when you start singing it you think ‘I’m gunna have a heart attack here’, but, cmon!”

4. Paper Crown

“Paper Crown is classic. It’s a bit Bowie I think. Good tune. I love it. I’ve left that back – we played it a bit at the first few gigs, but have held it back a bit, but we’re going to start playing it again.”





5. For What It's Worth

“Classic, beautiful song…There’s a lot of emotion in it man, I reckon that’s the most Oasis-y kinda song on the album. You know, I’m proud to be in Oasis, I love Oasis, still do. Not a day that goes by without thinking of it, you know what I mean? So it’s good to be making music of that calibre.”

6. When I'm In Need

“Beautiful song. That’s me playing acoustic guitar at the beginning, so that’s good. I like it man. It’s a beautiful song.”





7. You Better Run

“That’s a cocky little thing, full of aggro. Bit of an aggro tune.”





8. I Get By

“Another good tune, it’s hard to explain what they’re really about – as I really don’t know. But it’s a good tune!”





9. Chinatown

“Great tune!”

10. Come Back To Me

“It’s another Oasis-y kinda sounding one. It started off sounding a bit I am the Walrus it had a big mellotron on it, so we took that off as it was really Beatles-y – so we just played it with the guitars, and that’s a monster man.”





11. Universal Gleam

“Beautiful tune. Love that song. I wanted to call Beady Eye’s last album Universal Gleam, but everyone was humming and haw-ing about it... But I think it’s a good title.”





12. I've All I Need

“Beautiful song – very La’s-y. I think so anyway… there’s a lot of heartfelt stuff in there man."

"I can tell you an interesting fact. There’s a line in there that says ‘I hibernate and sing/While gathering my wings’. I was over in New York once and I got a call saying ‘Yoko wants to meet you’, and I just called me kid Lennon.

"So anyway we go to Yoko’s house in Dakota building. Cut a long story short, we go in there and in the kitchen – she invites us in and makes us a cup of tea – and she’s got this banner, massive banner round the kitchen, and I said ‘oh what does that mean?’ and she goes ‘Oh John asked the same question when we went to Japan to meet my parents.’ Anyway it says ‘while I’ve been hibernating, I’ve been gathering my wings’, and it was when he stopped making music. So I thought, write that down. So anyway, years go by, I’ve been trying to get it in to a song, could never get it in, and then it happened on that.”