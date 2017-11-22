WATCH: Liam Gallagher Dedicates Live Forever To Prince In Minneapolis

The Wall Of Glass singer paid tribute to the late icon while performing in his hometown this week.

Liam Gallagher dedicated Live Forever to Prince at his Minneapolis gig on Monday night (20 November).

The former Oasis frontman was performing in the late icon's home city at the First Avenue, and at the end of his set he took the opportunity to remember the Purple Rain ainger.

Speaking to the crowd, he said: "I reckon you want Live Forever, yeah? This one's for Prince, this is his gaff and that so might as well dedicate to him, yeah."

Watch the moment below, courtesy of Oasis Mania:

Liam Gallagher dedicated 'Live Forever to Prince in Minneapolis yesterday pic.twitter.com/vMAbqmNorv — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) November 21, 2017

Ahead of the sold-out show, Liam hinted at the tribute and revealed he was very excited to be in the hometown of of the Purple One- who tragically died in April 2016 at the age of 57.

Taking to his Twitter account, he posted: "Minneapolis home of prince looking forward to the gig as you were."

Minneapolis home of prince looking forward to the gig as you were LFUKING — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 20, 2017

When asked by one of his 2.56 million followers what his favourite Prince song was, he replied: "Purple Rain."

Before taking to the stage, Liam even played Prince's Sign o' the Times to the crowd to set the tone for the night.

Liam isn't the only Gallagher to have an appreciation of the icon, with his brother Noel paying tribute to the artist shortly after he died in April.

Watch the amazing moment, which was shared to Noel Gallagher's Instagram page last year:

Radio X is set to host a special Noel Gallagher night on Thursday 23 November.

Tune in to hear Noel talk to Gordon Smart from 8pm, then listen to his brand new album for the first time ever in a special track-by-track with John Kennedy from 10pm, ahead of the LP's release the next day.

Photo credit: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images