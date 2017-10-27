Liam Gallagher Compares Noel's Music To Christina Aguilera

27 October 2017, 13:00

Liam Gallagher Christina Aguilera Noel Gallagher

The Wall Of Glass singer has appeared to take aim at his brother's Fort Knox track.

What do Liam Gallagher, his brother Noel and Christina Aguilera have in common? Not much... until today.

The former Oasis frontman has lashed out at his estranged brother and former bandmate once again, taking to Twitter to write: "This 1 sounds like Christina Aguilera riveting lyrics as you were LG x".

Listen to Fort Knox below, the first track to come from Noel's Who Built The Moon? album:

The outspoken rocker did take time to thank his fans after tickets for his 2018 gig at Finsbury Park sold out this morning, gushing: "WOW massive THANKYOU seriously blown away by all your support this is gonna be BIBLICAL as you were LG x.

Gallagher will play the north London venue on 29 June 2018.

This week's been a pretty busy one for the Supersonic rocker, who's hit out at Paul Weller for his lukewarm reception to his album. 

Taking to Twitter, the Wall Of Glass singer wrote: "I don't give a fuck what Paul weller thinks I've never been 1 of his little bitches and he fucking knows it as you were LFUKING x".

It came after the Modfather was asked about new albums he'd been enjoying recently and he'd revealed: “I was lucky enough to get a copy of Noel Gallagher‘s [album] and I’ve really loved that. It’s a great record, I’ve been playing that loads.”

However, when quizzed if he'd heard Liam's No.1 solo debut, The Changingman responded: "I’ve heard a few songs, y’know. A couple of songs maybe.”

He added: “I’m glad for [Liam], I’m glad he’s got his own thing together and he’s out there doing it. I’m really pleased on that level.

“Musically, it just sounds like Beady Eye – which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it wasn’t a massive surprise or anything. But I think I’m more pleased that he’s out there doing that. The lyrics are pretty pony I thought, a little bit sub-standard.”

Watch the feature, which was shared on YouTube by Northern Trans:

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has announced he's set to play a huge outdoor gig in Finsbury Park on Friday 29 June next year.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 27 October from 9am.

Liam Gallagher Finsbury Park 2018 poster


Watch Liam Gallagher's hilarious track-by-track on his debut album:
 

