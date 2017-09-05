Liam Gallagher: Calvin Harris Is "F**king Boring"

Liam Gallagher has taken aim at Calvin Harris, calling him "f**king boring.

The former Oasis frontman was asked by Huck magazine what he thought of the idea that DJs were the new rock stars, and replied: “Did they?”

The Wall Of Glass singer added: “Not in my world, they haven’t. What, Calvin fuckin’ Harris? The most boring fucking person? Fuck off, mate… I’ll tell you what they’ve become: the new accountants!”

“I think people are starting to realise what they’ve been missing,” he says, talking about his comeback. “Someone who’s completely 100 per cent into it; someone who doesn’t bullshit people or stand for bullshit.”

Gallagher is set to prove his rock star credentials very soon by embarking on his first ever solo UK tour.

And better still, the Wall Of Glass singer has hinted at a set jam-packed full of Oasis hits, writing on Twitter: "Every single oasis song that I sang is potentially on the set list for December tour as you fucking were LG x".

Every single oasis song that I sang is potentially on the set list for December tour as you fucking were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 31, 2017

Tickets go on sale on Friday 8 September from 10am.

Buy them here:

Fans can pre-order As You Were from the official webstore before 10am on 5 September to access exclusive pre-sale tickets from 10am on 6 September.

Watch Liam Gallagher sing Live Forever with Chris Martin on guitar at the One Love Benefit concert:

Play Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin perform Live Forever Live at One Love Manchester June 2017. 01:17

The outspoken rocker may not be able to get along with his estranged sibling, Noel, but it seems their reft hasn't rubbed off on their children.

Noel Gallagher's daughter, Anaïs, has proved that blood is still thicker than water by posing for an image with her younger cousin Gene.

The 17-year-old model and daughter of Noel Gallagher took to Instagram to share a post alongside the caption: "Big up that fam love".

Big up that fam love A post shared by Anaïs Gallagher (@gallagher_anais) onSep 4, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

The picture itself was simply brandished with the initials GG to signify their shared name.

Gene, 16, who Liam shares with ex-wife Nicole Appleton looks every inch like his parents, who split after it emerged that Gallagher had a secret lovechild with Liza Ghorbani.

While Anaïs and Gene may be close, there still seems to be little chance of their fathers settling their differences and getting Oasis back together.

Asked about the possibility about a reunion, Liam told Radio X's Chris Moyles: “It’s not about the money, it’s more about me and our kid coming to a sense where we actually fucking like each other again. And at the moment we’re very two different people."

Watch the outspoken rocker tell Chris Moyles what an Oasis reunion would mean to him:

Play What Would An Oasis Reunion Mean To Liam Gallagher? 03:26

Meanwhile, his brother Noel is set to perform at We Are Manchester on Saturday (9 September), which will see the Manchester Arena re-open its doors following May's horrific terror attack.

Radio X will broadcast live from the event, which will raise money for the Manchester Memorial fund.

Get more information about the event here: