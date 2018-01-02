Liam Gallagher Has Some BIG Questions For Music Fans...

The Wall of Glass singer took to Twitter to ponder some of the biggest conundrums surrounding live music.

Liam Gallagher has posed one of the toughest questions for music fans.

The former Oasis frontman addressed his 2.7 million followers, writing: "Now let me ask you fuckers a question do you prefer big gigs or small gigs".

Now let me ask you fuckers a question do you prefer big gigs or small gigs — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 2, 2018

Most fans agreed that small and intimate was best, while others said you couldn't beat the atmosphere of a stadium gig. Others just thought they'd be grateful for anything they could get to before the touts.

Smaller ones, no question. — Paul Jones (@mrpjones) January 2, 2018

See some of their replies here:

small indoor gigs and big outdoor gigs, should get a couple nights at the apollo sorted LG — ell (@elliehaayes) January 2, 2018

Small gigs for sound and atmosphere — celtic matchworn . (@celticmatchworn) January 2, 2018

Small gigs are cooler and more special every now and again but sometimes you gotta meet the demand at big venues. I loved seeing Oasis playing at the Astoria in 2005 tho. — Martin Flynn (@addictedaddick) January 2, 2018

I don't like festivals at all — MaríaLu (@marialu411) January 2, 2018

either as long as fans get the tickets and not the touts! X — Laura (@HiLauraaa) January 2, 2018

The As You Were rocker then went on to ask fans if they prefer gigs "loud or really loud," and while most agreed that music should never drown out the singer, the former Oasis man revealed he loves it "Super loud".

Super loud — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 2, 2018

Not stopping there, the For What It's Worth singer asked whether they favoured flares or no flares.

No pyro no party LG you know the rules — Tyler (@Schweiderlin) January 2, 2018

No pyro no party pic.twitter.com/9rli8sOoUW — Barry Wilson (@mrbarrywilson) January 2, 2018

It’s a no from me — RobertLawrence (@RobertRLawrence) January 2, 2018

We think some fans got the wrong flares though...

Corduroys or jeans — jason wilkinson (@wilks_96) January 2, 2018

I get ya — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 2, 2018

Brown chord ones — Colin Hughes (@wanabrew) January 2, 2018

Either way, we know what to expect at Liam Gallagher gigs in 2018!

Watch Liam Gallagher talk about that video of him making a cuppa: