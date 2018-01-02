Liam Gallagher Has Some BIG Questions For Music Fans...

2 January 2018, 11:51

http://www.radiox.co.uk/artists/liam-gallagher/lia

The Wall of Glass singer took to Twitter to ponder some of the biggest conundrums surrounding live music.

Liam Gallagher has posed one of the toughest questions for music fans.

The former Oasis frontman addressed his 2.7 million followers, writing: "Now let me ask you fuckers a question do you prefer big gigs or small gigs".

Most fans agreed that small and intimate was best, while others said you couldn't beat the atmosphere of a stadium gig. Others just thought they'd be grateful for anything they could get to before the touts.

See some of their replies here:

The As You Were rocker then went on to ask fans if they prefer gigs "loud or really loud," and while most agreed that music should never drown out the singer, the former Oasis man revealed he loves it "Super loud".

Not stopping there, the For What It's Worth singer asked whether they favoured flares or no flares. 

We think some fans got the wrong flares though...

Either way, we know what to expect at Liam Gallagher gigs in 2018!  

Watch Liam Gallagher talk about that video of him making a cuppa:

Liam Gallagher Songs

Liam Gallagher Latest

See more Liam Gallagher Latest

Big Tours 2018

The 10 Biggest Gigs And Tours To Look Forward To In 2018

Chris Moyles and Liam Gallagher

WATCH: Chris Moyles Meets Liam Gallagher - Exclusive Interview
Fan marks work at Liam Gallagher Glastonbury slot

Remember When A Teacher Marked Homework At Glastonbury?

Liam Gallagher live November 2017

Liam Gallagher Claims Son Is “Desperate” To Be In A Band

2017's Biggest Moments

WATCH: The Biggest Moments Of 2017