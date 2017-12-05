Robert Plant Has A Whole Lotta Hate For Rock Star Memoirs...

Now Playing
5 December 2017, 13:27
The Led Zeppelin singer has blasted the concept of writing autobiographies in a passionate rant.
Robert Plant has revealed he REALLY isn't a fan of the rock star memoir, and has vowed to keep his stories between his "ever-growing ear holes".
In an interview with Team Rock, when asked if he'd ever publish his memoir, he replied: "Where the fuck does this memoir shit come from?"
When the interviewer said because "everybody's doing it," the legendary rocker responded: "Yeah, I know. I just think the whole idea of us… Once upon a time we were social deviants, pushed out to the corners of society, quite often body searched in the street by cops.
"I remember walking through Dearborn [part of the Detroit metropolitan area] with John Bonham in 1969, on a Sunday afternoon, when Detroit was in flames, and looking across the cityscape and seeing smoke and things like that, and some people went by in a big Lincoln Continental and they put the window down slowly and spat at us – because we were hippies. We were representing a challenge to the order."
He concluded: "So do we want to chum up and cuddle up to the whole idea of going to a publisher and telling stories? I mean, what – who – for? Those stories are locked nicely between my two ever-growing ear holes. So fuck it. There’s a lot in there, and that’s where it’s staying.
