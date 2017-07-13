WATCH: Lana Del Rey, Miles Kane And The Band That Never Was…

Lana Del Rey revealed she formed a band with Miles Kane last year, but they have already axed the group.

The 32-year-old singer teamed up with the rocker and some of his The Last Shadow Puppets bandmates for a new project in December, but soon decided the songs were more suited to the 31-year-old star's solo work.

Speaking Zane Lowe on Beats 1, she said: "I've done so much with Miles. I think at first me and Miles and some of the guys in The Last Shadow Puppets were working on a side project and had our own band.

"This was December through March. I didn't have a world tour planned and they didn't have anything either cos Alex [Turner] is working on his stuff, but, after listening to the songs, I felt like the songs were probably for Miles' solo stuff."

The period was no doubt around the time Del Rey went for a spot of karaoke with the Last Shadow Puppets duo in February.

The Born To Die singer added: "Him and [The Last Shadow Puppets bassist] Zach Dawes are working on that."

And it looks like Miles Kane may have enlisted the help of Jamie T on his upcoming record, sharing a pic with the Tinfoil Boy back in April.

Lana is due to drop her fifth studio album, Lust for Life, later this month but admitted she can't stop talking about a song which didn't even make it onto the record.

She added: "Yosemite is a track I talked about in all my interviews and online and now it's not on the record.

"I'm getting to the place I was singing about in Yosemite and I'm just not there yet. I think I felt by the end of this record I'd be in a totally different spot, but then I realised I was still figuring out so much stuff.

"'Yosemite' is an idealistic, return to nature zone that I've dipped into."