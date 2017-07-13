WATCH: Lana Del Rey, Miles Kane And The Band That Never Was…

Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold LP: Everything We Know So Far
Get the details on the band's ninth studio album, from surprising guest vocalists to its heavier sound.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Lust For Life singer said the music she made with the Scouse rocker was better suited to his solo record.
Lana Del Rey revealed she formed a band with Miles Kane last year, but they have already axed the group.
The 32-year-old singer teamed up with the rocker and some of his The Last Shadow Puppets bandmates for a new project in December, but soon decided the songs were more suited to the 31-year-old star's solo work.
Speaking Zane Lowe on Beats 1, she said: "I've done so much with Miles. I think at first me and Miles and some of the guys in The Last Shadow Puppets were working on a side project and had our own band.
"This was December through March. I didn't have a world tour planned and they didn't have anything either cos Alex [Turner] is working on his stuff, but, after listening to the songs, I felt like the songs were probably for Miles' solo stuff."
The period was no doubt around the time Del Rey went for a spot of karaoke with the Last Shadow Puppets duo in February.
Watch Alex, Miles and Lana in a video posted glumkid .
Miles Kane Alex Turner and Lana Del Rey do karaoke
See the Last Shadow Puppets duo sing with the Lust For Life singer.
00:16
The Born To Die singer added: "Him and [The Last Shadow Puppets bassist] Zach Dawes are working on that."
And it looks like Miles Kane may have enlisted the help of Jamie T on his upcoming record, sharing a pic with the Tinfoil Boy back in April.
Lana is due to drop her fifth studio album, Lust for Life, later this month but admitted she can't stop talking about a song which didn't even make it onto the record.
She added: "Yosemite is a track I talked about in all my interviews and online and now it's not on the record.
"I'm getting to the place I was singing about in Yosemite and I'm just not there yet. I think I felt by the end of this record I'd be in a totally different spot, but then I realised I was still figuring out so much stuff.
"'Yosemite' is an idealistic, return to nature zone that I've dipped into."
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Ballad Of The Mighty I
The Libertines Can't Stand Me Now
The Killers Smile Like You Mean It
Get the details on the band's ninth studio album, from surprising guest vocalists to its heavier sound.
The Wall Of Glass singer has revealed what impressed him about Babyshambles' Drew McConnell and recalled the first time he met Pete Doherty.
Comments
Powered by Facebook