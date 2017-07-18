Lana Del Rey Announces Surprise London Show

Lana Del Rey has announced a surprise London show to celebrate the release of her new record Lust for Life.

The Video Games singer will return to UK for an intimate performance at O2 Academy Brixton on Monday (24 July) in support of the album which drops on July 21.

Tweeting the exciting news, Lana wrote: "What’s up London I’m going to play a show on 24 July at Brixton Academy, pre-sale registration starts now here https://store.universalmusic.com/lanadelrey "

The 32-year-old recently revealed that she formed a band with The Last Shadow Puppets Miles Kane.

Speaking Zane Lowe on Beats 1, she said: "I've done so much with Miles. I think at first me and Miles and some of the guys in The Last Shadow Puppets were working on a side project and had our own band.

"This was December through March. I didn't have a world tour planned and they didn't have anything either cos Alex [Turner] is working on his stuff, but, after listening to the songs, I felt like the songs were probably for Miles' solo stuff."

The period was no doubt around the time Del Rey went for a spot of karaoke with the Last Shadow Puppets duo in February.

Watch Alex, Miles and Lana in a video posted glumkid .

The Born To Die singer added: "Him and [The Last Shadow Puppets bassist] Zach Dawes are working on that."

And it looks like Miles Kane may have enlisted the help of Jamie T on his upcoming record, sharing a pic with the Tinfoil Boy back in April.

Lana is due to drop her fifth studio album, Lust for Life, later this month but admitted she can't stop talking about a song which didn't even make it onto the record.

She added: "Yosemite is a track I talked about in all my interviews and online and now it's not on the record.

"I'm getting to the place I was singing about in Yosemite and I'm just not there yet. I think I felt by the end of this record I'd be in a totally different spot, but then I realised I was still figuring out so much stuff.

"'Yosemite' is an idealistic, return to nature zone that I've dipped into."

Tickets for the Brixton show will go on sale on Wednesday (19 July) from 12pm.