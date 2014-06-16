Lana Del Rey - Ultraviolence

20 Of The Harshest Rock Star Insults Of All Time
Ms Rey returns with a second helping of smouldering, atmospheric songs.
Lana Del Rey's last album Born To Die was released two years ago and caused something of a stir. Was the singer "authentic"? Could she cut it live? And what about this previous life performing under another name?
New Yorker Lana Del Rey started songwriting aged 18 and began her career under her real name, Lizzy Grant. But it was under a new and exotic stage moniker that she came to the world's attention with the melancholic Video Games, which featured on her second album, Born To Die, in 2012.
Her music dips into the retro vibe of the 1950s and 60s, with healthy nod to the darker side of Americana. Her third album, Ultraviolence, was released in June 2014 and features the singles West Coast and Shades Of Cool. The album was produced and co-written by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys.
