WATCH: the slightly NSFW video for Bad Habit by The Kooks

There's some sleazy webcam antics in the clip for the band's new single.
The video follows a woman who teases men through a webcam and chats with them through a messaging service. The band were apparently sent a clip for the video by a superfan and they've decided to share the finished product.
Bad Habit is taken from The Kooks' album Listen, which is out now.
The Kooks head out on tour next month, playing shows all over the UK. See the full tour dates below.
6 November - Leicester O2 Academy
7 November - Brighton Dome
8 November - Manchester Academy
10 November - Newcastle O2 Academy
11 November - Aberdeen Music Hall
13 November - Leeds O2 Academy
14 November - Sheffield O2 Academy
15 November - Birmingham O2 Academy
17 November - Bristol O2 Academy
18 November - Cambridge Corn Exchange
19 November - Bournemouth O2 Academy
21 November - Norwich UEA
22 November - Cardiff University Great Hall
