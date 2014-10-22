WATCH: the slightly NSFW video for Bad Habit by The Kooks

The video follows a woman who teases men through a webcam and chats with them through a messaging service. The band were apparently sent a clip for the video by a superfan and they've decided to share the finished product.

Bad Habit is taken from The Kooks' album Listen, which is out now.

The Kooks head out on tour next month, playing shows all over the UK. See the full tour dates below.

THE KOOKS - UK TOUR DATES:

6 November - Leicester O2 Academy

7 November - Brighton Dome

8 November - Manchester Academy

10 November - Newcastle O2 Academy

11 November - Aberdeen Music Hall

13 November - Leeds O2 Academy

14 November - Sheffield O2 Academy

15 November - Birmingham O2 Academy

17 November - Bristol O2 Academy

18 November - Cambridge Corn Exchange

19 November - Bournemouth O2 Academy

21 November - Norwich UEA

22 November - Cardiff University Great Hall

