The Kooks Announce The Best Of… So Far Album

The Kooks have announced a greatest hits album.

The Best Of... So Far will include hits from across the Ooh La band's career and new material in the likes Be Who You Are.

See their artwork below:

Thrilled to finally introduce 'The Best Of... So Far'! Pre-order at https://t.co/AM76b1HE9G for instant access to new single Be Who You Are! pic.twitter.com/K3o6afJcI3 — The Kooks (@thekooksmusic) March 31, 2017

Lead singer Luke Pritchard said of the news: "It's been the greatest pleasure to work, travel, fight, hate and love the best and most talented people I've met in my life. It's the greatest job in the world and we don't intend to stop any time soon."

See the full tracklist for The Best Of... So Far here: