The Kooks Announce The Best Of… So Far Album

31st March 2017, 17:41

Listen to the band's new single Be Who You Are with Gordon Smart tonight on Radio X from 7pm.

The Kooks have announced a greatest hits album. 

The Best Of... So Far will include hits from across the Ooh La band's career and new material in the likes Be Who You Are.

 Lead singer Luke Pritchard said of the news: "It's been the greatest pleasure to work, travel, fight, hate and love the best and most talented people I've met in my life. It's the greatest job in the world and we don't intend to stop any time soon."

See the full tracklist for The Best Of... So Far here:

1. Naive

2. Always Where I Need To Be

3. Junk Of The Heart (Happy)

4. Bad Habit

5. She Moves In Her Own Way

6. Shine On

7 Seaside

8 Down

9. Sofa Song

10. Is It Me

11. You Don’t Love Me

12. Forgive & Forget

13. Ooh La

14. Sway

15. Eddie’s Gun

16. Matchbox

17. Be Who You Are – Alternative Intro

18. Broken Vow

19. Naïve (The Him 2017 Remix) (Digital only)

The band have also announced UK tour dates, which include a homecoming date at London's Alexandra Palace.

During the live shows, fans will be given the chance to see performances of classic singles, B-Sides and  brand new music. 

See their full tour dates here:

April 20 Manchester Academy

April 21 Manchester Academy

April 22 O2 Academy Birmingham

April 24 Baths Hall, Scunthorpe

April 25 O2 Academy Leeds

April 27 O2 Academy Newcastle

April 28 O2 Academy Glasgow

April 29 Olympia, Liverpool

May 01 Rock City, Nottingham

May 02 Colston Hall, Bristol

May 04 O2 Guildhall, Southampton

May 05 Pavilions, Plymouth

May 06 O2 Academy, Bournemouth

May 08 UEA, Norwich

May 09 Corn Exchange, Cambridge

May 11 De Montford Hall, Leicester

May 12 Cliffs Pavilion, Southend-On-Sea

May 13 Alexandra Palace, London

May 28 Liverpool Sound City

June 10 Isle of Wight Festival

July 08 TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow

