The Kooks Announce The Best Of… So Far Album

The bargain supermarket chain has just upped its game once again.
The Kooks have announced a greatest hits album.
The Best Of... So Far will include hits from across the Ooh La band's career and new material in the likes Be Who You Are.
See their artwork below:
Thrilled to finally introduce 'The Best Of... So Far'! Pre-order at https://t.co/AM76b1HE9G for instant access to new single Be Who You Are! pic.twitter.com/K3o6afJcI3— The Kooks (@thekooksmusic) March 31, 2017
Lead singer Luke Pritchard said of the news: "It's been the greatest pleasure to work, travel, fight, hate and love the best and most talented people I've met in my life. It's the greatest job in the world and we don't intend to stop any time soon."
1. Naive
2. Always Where I Need To Be
3. Junk Of The Heart (Happy)
4. Bad Habit
5. She Moves In Her Own Way
6. Shine On
7 Seaside
8 Down
9. Sofa Song
10. Is It Me
11. You Don’t Love Me
12. Forgive & Forget
13. Ooh La
14. Sway
15. Eddie’s Gun
16. Matchbox
17. Be Who You Are – Alternative Intro
18. Broken Vow
19. Naïve (The Him 2017 Remix) (Digital only)
The band have also announced UK tour dates, which include a homecoming date at London's Alexandra Palace.
During the live shows, fans will be given the chance to see performances of classic singles, B-Sides and brand new music.
April 20 Manchester Academy
April 21 Manchester Academy
April 22 O2 Academy Birmingham
April 24 Baths Hall, Scunthorpe
April 25 O2 Academy Leeds
April 27 O2 Academy Newcastle
April 28 O2 Academy Glasgow
April 29 Olympia, Liverpool
May 01 Rock City, Nottingham
May 02 Colston Hall, Bristol
May 04 O2 Guildhall, Southampton
May 05 Pavilions, Plymouth
May 06 O2 Academy, Bournemouth
May 08 UEA, Norwich
May 09 Corn Exchange, Cambridge
May 11 De Montford Hall, Leicester
May 12 Cliffs Pavilion, Southend-On-Sea
May 13 Alexandra Palace, London
May 28 Liverpool Sound City
June 10 Isle of Wight Festival
July 08 TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow
