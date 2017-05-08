The Kooks Announce Arena Tour For Autumn 2017

Watch The Creepy Second Trailer For IT
Get a closer look at Pennywise the clown in New Line Cinema's latest trailer.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Brighton band will be celebrating their Greatest Hits album with huge shows across the country this November and December.
The Kooks have announced a major tour of UK arenas for November 2017, including a date at London's SSE Arena Wembley and a homecoming show at the Brighton Centre.
The announcement comes as the band wrap up their current UK tour, with a sold-out show at London’s Alexandra Palace this weekend (Saturday 13 May). The shows come as the band prepare to release their Best Of… So Far album on 19 May.
The compilation is preceded by brand new single Be Who You Are, which is currently on the Radio X playlist.
Pre-sale for the autumn tour starts on Wednesday 10 May at 9am, while general sale starts Friday 12 May at 9am.
The Kooks 2017 Tour Dates
23 November - First Direct Arena, Leeds
24 November - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
25 November - Brighton Centre
26 November - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
30 November - Empress Ballroom, Blackpool
2 December - London, SSE Arena Wembley
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds You Know We Can't Go Back
The Housemartins Happy Hour
Royal Blood Lights Out
Comments
Powered by Facebook