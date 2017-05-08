The Kooks Announce Arena Tour For Autumn 2017

8th May 2017, 14:10

The Brighton band will be celebrating their Greatest Hits album with huge shows across the country this November and December.

The Kooks live 2017

The Kooks have announced a major tour of UK arenas for November 2017, including a date at London's SSE Arena Wembley and a homecoming show at the Brighton Centre.

The announcement comes as the band wrap up their current UK tour, with a sold-out show at London’s Alexandra Palace this weekend (Saturday 13 May). The shows come as the band prepare to release their Best Of… So Far album on 19 May.

The compilation is preceded by brand new single Be Who You Are, which is currently on the Radio X playlist.

Pre-sale for the autumn tour starts on Wednesday 10 May at 9am, while general sale starts Friday 12 May at 9am.

 The Kooks 2017 Tour Dates

23 November - First Direct Arena, Leeds
24 November - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
25 November - Brighton Centre
26 November - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
30 November - Empress Ballroom, Blackpool
2 December - London, SSE Arena Wembley

