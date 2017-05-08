The Kooks Announce Arena Tour For Autumn 2017

The Kooks have announced a major tour of UK arenas for November 2017, including a date at London's SSE Arena Wembley and a homecoming show at the Brighton Centre.

The announcement comes as the band wrap up their current UK tour, with a sold-out show at London’s Alexandra Palace this weekend (Saturday 13 May). The shows come as the band prepare to release their Best Of… So Far album on 19 May.

The compilation is preceded by brand new single Be Who You Are, which is currently on the Radio X playlist.

Pre-sale for the autumn tour starts on Wednesday 10 May at 9am, while general sale starts Friday 12 May at 9am.

The Kooks 2017 Tour Dates

23 November - First Direct Arena, Leeds

24 November - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

25 November - Brighton Centre

26 November - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

30 November - Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

2 December - London, SSE Arena Wembley